Cubs' Steele leaves start against Rays because of left forearm tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele left Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays after three innings because of left forearm tightness.
Steele retired all nine batters he faced.
He got a visit from manager David Ross and an athletic trainer with one out in the third.
Steele retired the next two batters, with third baseman Patrick Wisdom making a lunging stab on Taylor Walls’ line drive foul and stopping Jose Siri’s hard grounder before throwing him out.
Hayden Wesneski came in to start the fourth inning. Steele is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 12 starts.
