Von der Leyen hails Moldova's 'big progress' on reforms

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday congratulated Moldovan President Maia Sandu on making "big progress" on the reforms needed to realize the country's application for membership of the European Union.

"My message to the people of Moldova is that we stand by you," von der Leyen told the aspiring member of the European Union.

"Moldova is at the heart of Europe. Moldova is Europe. And today and tomorrow, the whole of Europe is Moldova," von der Leyen said.

Moldova confident it will join 'European family'

Speaking with von der Leyen, Sandu thanked her for the "trust" Brussels had put in her pro-Western government and for assistance in carrying out reforms.

"Our generation has the task to bring Moldova to the European family and to bring the European Union home," Sandu said. "And, dear Ursula, I have full confidence we will succeed."

Moldova, like Ukraine, applied to join the EU last year shortly after the Russian invasion which sent streams of Ukrainian refugees into Moldova and has hit the small country's economy.

That makes it a very recent candidate nation by the EU's standards, with an accession process that is notorious for often taking years or in some cases decades.

EU pledges fresh funds

Von der Leyen also announced a new package of support measures for Moldova. The new measures include lower mobile phone and data roaming charges between the EU and Moldova, €100 million ($106 million) for the country's energy system, funding for the transport system and wider economic assistance in the long term.

Von der Leyen, considered a proponent of EU expansion, is expected to report to EU capitals in October on the state of Moldova's progress in battling corruption and strengthening democratic structures.

"My final point is about Moldova's reforms to advance on the EU path. I can clearly see that you are making big progress," von der Leyen told the joint news conference. She also promised to significantly increase the number of staff of the EU delegation in Chisinau.

Show of support for Moldova

Von der Leyen visited Chisinau on the eve of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, which will be held in Moldova's capital on Thursday.

Some 47 leaders from inside and outside the EU have been invited to the summit, to discuss how to handle common strategic and security threats.

The EPC group was formed last year in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As well as the 27 EU members, it incorporates most of the European states that are not part of the EU, including Turkey, but excluding Russia and its ally Belarus.

Sandu said that the summit would send an unwavering message of peace and condemnation of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Her government, which accused Russia of plotting its downfall earlier this year, says it plans to use the summit to showcase reforms and convince leaders to open EU accession talks as soon as possible.

dh/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)