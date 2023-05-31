Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Size May See A Big Move | AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Inc,

Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market is valued at approximately USD 5.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Ankylosing Spondylitis refers to an inflammatory disease that causes the bones in the spine (vertebrae) to fuse. This fusing affects the spine’s flexibility and can result in poor posture. If ribs are affected, it can be difficult to breathe deeply. Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms include pain in the lower back, hips, and buttocks, stiffness in the lower back, hips, and buttocks. neck pain, ligament and tendon pain, tiredness, and night sweats among others. The growing prevalence of Arthritis and rising incidences of Ankylosing Spondylitis as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising prevalence of Arthritis is contributing to the growth of the Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market. For instance, according to Arthritis Foundation estimates – as of 2019, globally more than 54 million adults and approximately 300,000 children are affected by arthritis or another type of rheumatic disease.

Moreover, increasing incidences of Ankylosing Spondylitis are also fueling up the growth of the Market. For instance, as per Spondylitis Association of America – as of 2020 more than 1.7 million adults in the U.S. are affected by AS. Whereas, around 3.2 million have a form of axial spondyloarthritis. Also, the rising number of orthopedic hospitals and diagnostic centers and growing healthcare infrastructure in developing regions would create lucrative growth prospects for the market over the forecast period. However, the high treatment cost associated with Ankylosing Spondylitis stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ankylosing Spondylitis Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as the rising prevalence of Ankylosing Spondylitis as well as growing healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGRduring the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric individuals as well as growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen, Inc,

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis AG,

Pfizer, Inc

Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

UCB, Inc.,

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, US-based Pfizer has received FDA approval for its Tofacitinib. Tofacitinib is the first Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, or JAKi, that received approval for treatment of adults with active AS.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class

NSAIDs

TNF Inhibitors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

