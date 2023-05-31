Hip Orthosis Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | RCAI, DJO Global

Global Hip Orthosis Market is valued approximately USD 0.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.70% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hip Orthosis is a medical device utilized to treat positioning of hip in case of hip fracture, and hip dislocation. These devices are worn externally. These devices are also used in development of children’s hip joint. Hip Orthosis are generally made up of high-density polyethylene. The increasing incidence of injuries arising from road accident and growing prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2022, globally around 1.3 million Individuals lost their lives due to road crashes.

In addition, approximately 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injurie. Moreover, around 90% deaths associated with road accidents occurs in low- and middle-income countries. Further, as per WHO -as of 2022, globally around 1.71 billion people worldwide have musculoskeletal conditions. Also, rising geriatric population worldwide and growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with Hip Orthosis and lack of favorable reimbursement policy impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hip Orthosis Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as rising incidences of musculoskeletal disorders as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing number of road crash injuries in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

RCAI

DJO Global

Bauerfeild

Steeper

Blunding

Innovation Rehab

Hanger Clinic

Becker Orthopedic

Ottobock

Ossur

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, India based Ascent Meditech Limited a new range of Flamingo Hernia Belts and Scrotal Support. These belts would be available in multiple sizes and intended for treatment of inguinal, ventral, and umbilical hernia repair.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Mobility, Product Type, Application, Age Group, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mobility

Fixed Hip Orthosis

Wearable Hip Orthosis

By Product Type

Hip Abduction

Sacroiliac (Si) Belt

Hernia Belt

Range of Motion

By Application

Hip Fracture

Hip Dislocation

Osteoarthritis

Congenital Dysplasia of the Hip

Coxa Valgum

Others

By Age Group

Infants

Children

Adults

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

