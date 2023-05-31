Angiography Devices Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG

Global Angiography Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 11409.32 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. The medical devices and instruments used for imaging and diagnostics are called angiography devices. A medical procedure known as angiograms makes it possible to image the lumen of blood vessels such as arteries and veins as well as the chambers of the heart and other body organs. These are also known as low-risk vascular imaging devices. The key factors driving the market growth are rising aging population and incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Also, another factor driving the market growth is rising government investments in healthcare infrastructure that creates lucrative demand for the market.

According to the World Health Organization, over 17.9 million deaths worldwide occur in 2017, as a result of cardiovascular diseases, and by 2030, this number is expected to rise to over 23.6 million.

As a result, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is boosting the market for angiography devices, which could gradually result in the market’s growth. Also, rising demand for interventional angiography systems in minimally invasive surgeries would create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the poor reimbursement policies and high cost of angiography stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Angiography Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising geriatric population and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and presence of key companies in the U.S. attributed to the major share of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising favorable government reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and rising investment in healthcare sector.

Major market players included in this report are:

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, GE Healthcare launched its new product, the “Discovery IGSTM 740 mobile angiography system.” The untethered Discovery IGS 740 offers seating flexibility and room design. Users may experience superior comfort and control due to the rail-free design and flexible wide bore C-arm positioning of the Discovery. Additionally, both in 2D and 3D, its large detector covers large anatomies.

In 2021, Royal Philips introduced its perception for interventional drugs by integrating its breakthrough spectral CT imaging technology into a hybrid Angio CT suite. Through the combination of its unique Spectral CT 7500 system and its Image-Guided Therapy System – Azurion with FlexArm into a single interventional suite solution, Philips aims to provide interventionalists with rapid table-side access to these two significant imaging modalities.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Device, Product, Procedure, Application, Indication, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device

Computed Tomography (CT)

Angiography Devices

Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) Devices

X-ray Angiography Devices

By Product

Catheter Tubes

Angiography Systems

Balloons Guidewires

Vascular Closure Devices

Guidewires

Contrast Media

Accessories

By Procedure

Coronary Angiography

Micro-angiography

Non-coronary Angiography

Others

By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By Indication:

Known & Suspected Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Congenital Heart Disease

Congestive Heart Failure

Valvular Heart Disease

Others

By End-User:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Academic Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

