Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | AtriCure, Inc., Abbott Laboratories

Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. The most prevalent cardiac arrhythmia in contemporary clinical practice, atrial fibrillation (AF), is estimated to affect roughly 2% of the world’s population. As the population ages and patients with structural heart problems become more prevalent, atrial fibrillation’s incidence is continuously growing. Major risk factors for the syndrome include several age-related illnesses, high blood pressure, congenital heart disease, excessive alcohol intake, and underlying heart and lung conditions. Growing advancements in atrial fibrillation devices, rising global incidence of cardiovascular disorders, and rising prevalence of secondary health conditions are key factors anticipated to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Atrial fibrillation is becoming increasingly common in older people and the general population due to unhealthy lifestyles and rising prevalence of secondary health conditions.

In 2050, 1 in 6 of the world’s population will be over 65, up from 1 in 11 in 2019, predicts World Population Prospects 2019 (United Nations, 2019). In 2019, there were 703 million people worldwide who were 65 or older.

In 2050, it is expected that there will be 1.5 billion senior people. In the worldwide, the percentage of people 65 and older rose from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. On the other side, cardiovascular disease claims one life in the United States every 34 seconds. In the United States, heart disease claimed the lives of almost 697,000 people in 2020, accounting for 1 in 5 fatalities. However, high price of devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. A growing government investment to speed the creation of a strong healthcare infrastructure in North America is expected to account for the largest market share. However, due to accelerated expenditures in healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for atrial fibrillation devices, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest revenue throughout the forecasted years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

AtriCure, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK

CardioFocus, Inc.

Hansen Medical

Johnson and Johnson

Siemens Healthineers

Medtronic plc

Stereotaxis, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Ascension Sacred Heart Bay launched a novel treatment in October 2021 to treat patients with heart problems by inserting a tiny device into the heart. Patients with atrial fibrillation that is not driven on by heart valve issues may have a reduction in their risk of stroke as a result of the new therapy.

Match Health Academy, an online learning platform, introduced three online video-based courses in September 2021 to inform patients and their families about atrial fibrillation and assist them in better managing it. The courses will provide in-depth information on how to treat the ailment and have been created so that patients may easily grasp the situation.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

EP Ablation Catheters

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping and Recording Systems

Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder

Access Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE)

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Devices

By End-use:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

