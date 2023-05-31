Air Handling Units Market Size 2023: Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, and Growth Strategy

The “Air Handling Units Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Air Handling Units Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global air handling units market revenue was around US$ 12.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 25.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Air handling units are utilized to regulate airflow from the outside to the interior of the building. To supply buildings with fresh air, the units condition the air that is brought in from the outside by heating, cooling, and humidifying it. It is made up of a blower section, a duct system, a heating coil, or air drawn from the interior.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Demand for air handling units in airports, multiplexes, hotels, hotel restaurants, schools, office buildings, and commercial complexes. Such factors are anticipated to drive the market’s expansion.

Increase in construction investment in the residential and commercial sectors to achieve indoor air quality standards and boost the market.

Growing concern about installing air conditioning, heating, and ventilation (HVAC) systems due to rising greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, which, in turn, supports the expansion of the market.

The cost of maintenance and the additional space needed to install air handling units may constrain market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Several air handling unit manufacturers had to halt operations in nations including China, the U.S., and India because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Their sales were negatively damaged by this interruption. Additionally, a shortage of laborers and raw materials restricted the supply of air-handling unit equipment. However, it is hoped that the reopening of manufacturing facilities and the development of coronavirus vaccinations will result in the reopening of industries.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the air handling units market in terms of the highest share due to rapid urbanization and increased industrialization in nations like India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia, as well as other regions. This growth was further fueled by a rise in construction activity. Additionally, the majority of the region’s nations are investing in the construction industry to boost their economies.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global air handling units market are:

Barkell Ltd

Blue Star Limited

Carrier Global Corporation

Ciat Group

Daikin Industries Ltd

FlaktGroup

Hitachi Ltd

Holtop

Johnsons Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc

Munters Group AB

Stulz GmbH

Swegon Group AB

Systemair AB

Trosten Industries Company LLC

VTS Group

Wolf GmbH

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global air handling units market segmentation focuses on Placement, Business, End-Users and Region.

Segmentation based on Placement

Outdoor

Indoor

Segmentation based on Business

Aftermarket

New installations

? Vertical

? Horizontal

Segmentation based on End-Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

