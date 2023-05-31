Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market Developing Technologies: Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2031

The “Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Absorbent Glass Mat Battery Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global absorbent glass mat battery market revenue was around US$ 11.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 19.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Absorbent Glass Mat or AGM is a modern lead-acid battery, that offers improved power to support the increased electrical needs of today’s cars and start-stop applications. It is widely employed in many industries, including the automobile, military, UPS, energy storage, and others. Now employed in common cars and trucks, they were used to power military vehicles, motorcycles, submarines, and aircraft.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Benefits like strong electrical dependability and deep-cycling capacity and the simple recycling of these batteries drive the market growth.

The rise in digitization and the availability of various data on the internet has increased the demand for data centers to optimize various critical data. This will create several opportunities for the growth of the absorbent glass mat batteries market.

Consumers’ increasing choice for more efficient options for energy storage may hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, production plants were halted. However, social isolation and WFH rules around the world, the residential sector noticed a strong installation demand for uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems. Many power plants and substations were operating with limited labor resulting in frequent power outages.

As a result, the industrial sector increased its demand for UPS systems, which was reflected in the market. Growth in demand for energy storage devices and UPS systems across some industries boosted the market growth.

After the pandemic crisis, governments in many different nations made investments in the production of renewable energy, such as solar power plants, which raised the need for absorbent glass mat batteries through energy storage devices.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the absorbent glass mat battery market. The development of the U.S. electric car industry has been actively promoted by the American government. Colocation facilities and data center service providers can be found in this region, but mainly in the U.S. because of the nation’s increasing need for uninterrupted energy supply and the rapid investment in data center facility building. Canada and the United States have begun to invest in the development of solar-powered renewable energy generation plants.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global absorbent glass mat battery market are:

Clarios

Exide Technologies

Universal Power Group

EnerSys

East Penn Manufacturing Company

Yusa Group

Flamm Energy Technology

Robert Bosch GmbH

Duracell Battery Company

Johnson Controls International plc

MK Battery

Power Sonic Corporation

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global absorbent glass mat battery market segmentation focuses on Type, Voltage Range, End Use, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Stationary

Motive

Segmentation based on Voltage Range

2?4 Volts

6?8 Volts

12 Volts and above

Segmentation based on End Use

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

? Motor Vehicle

? Motorcycle

? Others

UPS

Industrial

Energy Storage

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

