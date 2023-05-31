Adaptogens Market Growth Strategy and Developing Technologies: Investment Opportunities till 2031

The “Adaptogens Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Adaptogens Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global adaptogens market revenue was around US$ 10.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Adaptogens are mushrooms and herbs that aid a person’s body respond to anxiety, stress, exhaustion, and other conditions. They can be consumed by adding them to food or drinks, in the form of tea, or as capsules. They help a person’s body regain its equilibrium by controlling both physical and emotional stressors.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Customers are stopping using pharmaceutical and medical items in significant numbers since they don’t provide the desired results. As a result, the pharmaceutical sector is using adaptogens more frequently to treat cardiovascular, kidney, and digestive issues, which is fueling the market growth.

Increase in demand from the beverage sector and rising demand from consumers of healthy foods as an adaptogen is available in powder form and helps to lessen anxiety and improve mental stability. In addition, growing people’s concerns about their health. Such factors fuel the market growth.

Growing public awareness of the many health benefits of adaptogens is predicted to boost the market.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to COVID-19, there had an increase in demand for healthful, natural food products, including adaptogens. The sales of various products have surged, as health-conscious consumers use adaptogens to maintain a stress-free and active lifestyle. In addition, since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more cautious about what they eat and want to include products in their supplements. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of the largest share. Adaptogens are becoming more and more popular in beverages due to their capacity to enhance mental health and assist in reducing the negative effects of stress on the body. High demand for healthy beverages and rising consumer health consciousness are expected to drive product demand and boost market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global adaptogens market are:

Dabur India Ltd

Emami Limited

Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Himalaya Wellness

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt Ltd

Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt Ltd

Unilever

Enomark Biotech (Enomark Healthcare)

Riaan Wellness Pvt Ltd

Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.)

PLT Health Solutions

Indena S.P.A

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global adaptogens market segmentation focuses on Source, End Use, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Source

Ashwagandha

Ginseng

Astragalus

Holy Basils

Rhodiola Roseas

Schisandra

Adaptogenic mushrooms

Others

Segmentation based on End Use

Powder

Capsules

Teas and Beverages

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Food and Beverages

Dietary and Sports Supplements

Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

? Supermarket and hypermarket

? Specialty store

? Pharmacies and drug stores

? Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

