Taiwanese reportedly abducted from Thailand to Myanmar by fraud rings

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is investigating claims that two Taiwanese men were drugged during a visit to Thailand and abducted to Myanmar by a fraud ring, reports said Wednesday (May 31).

According to the Global Anti Scam Organization (GASO), one Taiwanese national tried to escape by jumping out of a fourth-floor window at a “scam park.” He was taken to a hospital to recover from the injuries, CNA reported.

The CIB said the two men’s relatives in Kaohsiung City and Taichung City had contacted local police in April and May, respectively. As a result, the CIB had formed an emergency rescue task force with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), but the two men, aged 27 and 37, were still in Myanmar.

Police are also investigating whether both men were simply victims forced to perpetrate electronic scams, or whether they were actively involved with the fraud ring. The CIB had also asked the Royal Thai Police for information about the alleged drugging incident.

According to a report by UDN, the Taiwanese man who jumped out of a window did so after refusing to pay a ransom of US$50,000 (NT$1.53 million). The man, surnamed Wang (王), traveled to Thailand in April, where he had a drink at a bar with friends, before waking up in Myanmar the next day.

Over the past year, police have tracked down hundreds of Taiwanese lured to Southeast Asian countries, mostly Cambodia, where they were forced to participate in schemes to commit electronic fraud.