[ USD $3837.62 million ] Financial Services Desktop Virtualization Market Assessing the Risks and Rewards of Investing in the Market in 2023

The financial services desktop virtualization market was valued at USD 1622.37 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3837.62 by 2026.

Highlights The need for businesses in all sectors to safeguard confidential corporate data while minimizing capital expenditures is growing.

In the financial services industry, which has a lot of sensitive data, traditional IT infrastructure, and constant threats from cybercriminals from all over the world, finding the right balance can be difficult. As a result, more and more businesses in this sector are opting for a more intelligent alternative: desktops in the cloud.

Citrix, for instance, was chosen by Westpac Bank Group, which serves 2.5 million customers worldwide, to enable business mobility across its global organization. With the assistance of Citrix, Westpack then launched a hosted virtual desktop solution that revolutionized the retail business of the company by allowing employees to use their own devices for work while also enhancing mobility and security.

Westpac has reduced IT expenses and improved customer service as a result of utilizing Citrix technology to replace local servers with centralized environments.

Key Market Trends Financial Institutions Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services to Drive Market Growth The demand for virtualization services has also increased as financial institutions increasingly adopt a cloud-first approach to new applications.

The financial sector outpaces other industries in the adoption of hybrid cloud, with the deployment of hybrid cloud reaching 21%, compared to the global average of 18.5%, according to the Enterprise Cloud Index Report that was released a few days ago by Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing. Additionally, application streaming over the cloud is gaining popularity in the industry, with many businesses choosing standalone application services. Because it offers better scalability, data management, and cost savings, the cloud is preferred by industries all over.

In addition, data can be easily transferred between workplaces with cloud deployment. Additionally, businesses can increase their computing power and data requirements without requiring a physical installation. Better resource management is made possible by this adaptability.

Because it provides additional layers of protection for data and applications while simultaneously optimizing the user experience, desktop virtualization as a service over the cloud has a special appeal for the BFSI market. Desktop virtualization will continue to spread throughout the financial services sector as a result of data breaches remaining one of the industry’s primary concerns.

The IT industry in the Asia-Pacific region has been praised for the quantity and quality of its exports of IT services to global markets.

The most important market players in the financial services sector outsource their IT needs to Asia. A large number of the developing business sectors in the district are supposed to enlist higher development rates than the experienced economies.

Financial services like retail banking, asset management, insurance, capital market service, and others are also growing in demand as these markets continue to expand in this manner. In an effort to capture the market in this astonishingly rapidly expanding region, numerous industry players have been expanding their presence in the area.

Landscape of Competitors Citrix Systems, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and others are prominent players in the financial services desktop virtualization market. The majority of the major players are establishing long-term partnerships with financial institutions and offering individualized solutions tailored to the requirements of their customers in order to expand their market share.

The following are some recent developments: In June 2019, VMware acquired Avi Networks in an effort to bring public cloud experience to their data centers. It s an endeavor by VMware to set up a good foundation for itself as a player that assists its clients with taking care of their virtual machines regardless of their area.

Corel Corporation made the acquisition of Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, public in December 2018. As part of its market-leading software portfolio, Corel now offers the entire Parallels product line, which includes Parallels Desktop for Mac, Parallels Toolbox for Windows and Mac, Parallels Access, Parallels Mac Management for Microsoft SCCM, and Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS).

