Typhoon Mawar disrupts Taiwan-Okinawa air traffic

Taiwan airlines cancel Thursday flights, cancel or postpone Friday flights

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/31 19:21
Waves slamming into the coast at Chenggong, Taitung County, during Typhoon Mawar Wednesday. 

Waves slamming into the coast at Chenggong, Taitung County, during Typhoon Mawar Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Mawar moved in the direction of Japan, airlines announced cancelations and delays for flights between Taiwan and Okinawa for Thursday (June 1) and Friday (June 2).

At 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 31), the eye of the storm was located 470 kilometers east-northeast from Taiwan’s southern tip, while moving north-northeast at a speed of 13 kph. The Central Weather Bureau lifted sea warnings at 5:30 p.m. as the typhoon was heading toward Okinawa.

As a result of the storm’s course, Taiwan’s main carrier, China Airlines (CAL), said it was canceling flights CI120 and CI121 between Taoyuan International Airport and Okinawa on Thursday (June 1) and Friday (June 2). EVA Air said its flights BR112 and BR113 would be canceled on Thursday, the Liberty Times reported.

Starlux Airlines canceled its June 1 flights JX870 and JX871 between Taipei and Okinawa. However, on June 2, it will only postpone its flight from Taoyuan to Okinawa to 4:20 p.m., with arrival in Japan scheduled for 6:55 p.m. local time. The return flight will take off at 8:10 p.m. and arrive in Taoyuan at 8:50 p.m.

Tigerair Taiwan is following a similar strategy, canceling its June 1 flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa, and postponing June 2 flights to Saturday (June 3). Flight IT230 will be renamed IT2230 and take off from Taiwan at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the return flight IT2231 rescheduled for 12:30 p.m., per the Liberty Times.

Airlines advised travelers booked on flights between Taiwan and Japan to look online for the latest changes caused by weather conditions.
