Taiwan YouBike to pay NT$500 to data breach victims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — YouBike said Monday (May 29) that it will be offering NT$500 (US$16) in compensation to victims of a hacking incident and will pay up to NT$20,000 to those who suffered fraud as a result of the data breach.

YouBike was notified on May 17 by Taipei City's transportation department the information of 21,000 riders had been accessed by hackers. Information the hackers tried to access via an overseas connection included usernames, passwords, transaction information, and registered cellphone numbers.

On Monday, YouBike said that "based on corporate social responsibility and moral obligation," it plans on compensating users whose riding records had been compromised, as well as those who became victims of fraud as a result.

For those whose records were stolen during the attack, the company will provide an NT$500 2.0 Voucher. The amount will be deposited to the YouBike 2.0 App.

According to YouBike, the compensation will be fully disbursed by the end of September 2023.

Members who were victims of fraud as a result of the hack will receive 50% of the defrauded amount. The maximum amount they can be compensated is NT$20,000.

They will have from June 1-7, 2023, to file a claim and the compensation will be awarded from June 21-30, 2023. The compensation process involves three stages: An application stage, review stage, and distribution stage.

In the application stage, there are a number of criteria that must be met, including documentary evidence such as call records or text messages, the content of the fraud notifications, and payment documentation. An important condition is that a police report on the fraud incident must have been filed on or before May 28, 2023.

For more information on how to file a claim for fraud on a YouBike account, please visit the compensation announcement page.