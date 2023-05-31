KMT denies wanting to replace Taiwan presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Wednesday (May 31) addressed rumors his party is considering replacing Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) as its candidate for Taiwan’s 2024 presidential candidate, calling the speculation a tragedy for democracy.

Rumors the KMT planned to replace Hou emerged after a poll was released showing him slipping into third place in the presidential race, behind the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who is leading in some polls.

Chu said on Wednesday the rumors are groundless, per CNA. He said the DPP believes that if it destroys the unity between the KMT and TPP it will win the election, and that the “replacement theory” is being promoted to deliberately cause internal division.

In one survey, Hou, who was selected as the KMT’s candidate on April 17, polled in third at 18.3%, behind the TPP’s Ko at 25.9%, and the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at 35.8%. The May 29 poll published by My-Formosa is a setback for Hou, as Ko’s TPP is a minor party with a membership just over 2% of the size of the KMT’s.



My-Formosa poll shows the KMT's Hou You-ih falling behind Ko Wen-je in support. (Taiwan News, My-Formosa data)

The rumors were made worse by widely publicized photos of former KMT presidential hopeful Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) meeting with Ko in Kinmen on Tuesday, after which Gou was heard touting the strength of his relationship with Ko. While still campaigning for the KMT candidacy in April, Gou said that he would support whomever the party chose as its candidate, but also said that preventing a DPP win in 2024 was the ultimate priority for him.