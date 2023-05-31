TI discusses the future of embedded systems at COMPUTEX 2023

TAIPEI, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sameer Wasson, vice president and general manager for Processors at Texas Instruments (TI), shared his insights on the future trends, challenges, and solutions of embedded systems in his speech "Making the Future of Embedded Possible" at the COMPUTEX 2023 Taipei forum.



Texas Instruments VP and General Manager of Processor BU Sameer Wasson shares how TI’s edge AI vision processors enable the future of embedded systems.

"Based on what we see in the industry and what we hear from our customers, three trends stand out as crucial capabilities that embedded designers are looking for: more integrated sensing capabilities; enabling edge AI in every embedded system; and ease of use so customers can get to market faster," said Sameer Wasson. "At TI, we are innovating to enable new capabilities in embedded design while reducing system cost and complexity."

Cost and complexity: Key challenges for embedded systems

Balancing cost and complexity of the system remains a key design challenge. Making electronics more affordable requires constant innovation and focus to squeeze the best feature set into the smallest cost envelope. Solving the cost and complexity challenge requires both hardware and software optimization to create the most elegant and efficient design. Choosing embedded solutions which allow re-use of software across multiple performance and cost points is key for companies to bring to market the maximum number of new products in the shortest amount of time.

The promise of edge AI and next-generation embedded designs, and the tools to scale

Intelligence at the edge is transformational and can help make the world smarter, safer and more automated. Edge AI computing reduces data transmission latency and saves on cloud computing costs, enabling more timely decisions and responses in electronics.

To enable designers to bring these benefits to more systems, TI offers a portfolio of embedded products with scalable edge AI processing capabilities. In addition to the scalable device portfolio, TI is also working to bring down the barrier to entry for mainstream machine learning in embedded systems. To support application development, TI offers the Edge AI Studio which allows a "no-code" approach to adding AI capability to customer systems.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com .

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.