Connecticut legislature establishes Taiwan Friendship Caucus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Connecticut General Assembly on Tuesday (May 30) established a Taiwan Friendship Caucus and unanimously passed a resolution in support of Taiwan's international participation and closer economic partnership with the U.S.

The resolution, introduced by Assistant Deputy House Speaker Kevin Ryan, commemorates the 24th anniversary of the sister-state relationship between Connecticut and Taiwan. It highlights Taiwan's vibrant democracy and thriving free-market economy, which align with the principles and values cherished by the U.S., laying a solid foundation for mutual cooperation.

The resolution affirms that the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances form the cornerstone of bilateral relations. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are of paramount importance for upholding freedom and openness in the Indo-Pacific region, with Taiwan being an indispensable regional partner, the legislature said.

Additionally, the resolution acknowledges the U.S.’ previous assistance in boosting Taiwan's global participation in bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organization, Interpol, and the World Health Organization.

The resolution also reiterates its support for deepening the economic and trade partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. It mentions Taiwan's intention to sign a bilateral trade agreement and a tax agreement with the U.S.

As for enhanced educational exchanges between Connecticut and Taiwan, the resolution calls for the signing of a driver's license reciprocity agreement and facilitating business and academic exchanges between the two sides.

The Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, Lee Guang-chang (李光章) was present to witness the passage of the resolution.

In a speech, Lee described Taiwan as a success story in democracy, a force for good in the world, and a trusted partner of the U.S. He said the Biden administration has consistently reaffirmed its rock-solid commitment to Taiwan, and the robust and stable Taiwan-U.S. relationship has garnered bipartisan support in Congress.

He expressed gratitude for the friendship and support shown by the Connecticut General Assembly through the passage of the resolution and the establishment of the Taiwan Friendship Caucus. The director general said he looks forward to further deepening bilateral industrial cooperation and educational exchanges with the assistance of the new caucus.

The legislatures of New York and New Jersey, have both recently passed resolutions expressing support for deepening the Taiwan-U.S. economic and trade partnership and expanding Taiwan's international space.