Proposal of bridge between Taiwan and China receives short shrift

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A proposal by presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to build a bridge between the outlying island of Kinmen and the Chinese city of Xiamen met with a cool response from the government Wednesday (May 31).

The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) founder and chair will face Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who leads the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) in the Jan. 13, 2024 presidential election. The candidates’ attitudes toward China are expected to play a major part in the campaign.

Visiting Kinmen Wednesday, Ko suggested the construction of a bridge linking Kinmen with Xiamen, about 30 kilometers away, an idea proposed in the past by China. The candidate also wanted to turn Kinmen into an “experimental zone” for peace between Taiwan and China, the Liberty Times reported.

Voicing the government’s response to Ko’s ideas, Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that as Beijing was using military threats, economic measures, and diplomatic encirclement against Taiwan, it was more important to invest in strengthening defense and national security. Peace in the Taiwan Strait benefits the world, with Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu being regarded as one community sharing the same fate, he said.

Cheng said he was in favor of direct contact to reduce hostility between both sides.

During his visit to Kinmen, Ko also met with Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), who had hoped to become the KMT’s presidential candidate.