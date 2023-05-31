Alexa
Taiwan’s MediaTek to use Cortex-X4 by Arm for new Dimensity chip

Arm said Cortex-X4 has 15% better performance compared to previous generation

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/31 16:27
MediaTek chip. (MediaTek image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek said this week that its next-generation Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip will use Arm’s new Cortex-X4 processor.

Chip designer Arm on Monday (May 29) announced its latest CPUs and GPUs for smartphones on its blog. Arm sells blueprints to chipmakers to build their own products, according to Reuters.

Arm said the Cortex-X4 has 15% better performance compared to the previous generation while using 40% less power than Cortex-X3. It also announced its new Cortex-A720 and A520 CPUs.

The chip designer added it was taking its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) further by taping out the Cortex-X4 on TSMC’s enhanced 3 nm process (N3E), which means Arm had the chip manufactured at a TSMC fab.

Arm noted it is also launching its next generation Immortalis GPU line — the Immortalis-G720 — a chip for video image processing and AI applications. The company said the Immortalis-G720 delivers a 15% performance improvement over the previous generation.

“Arm’s innovative 2023 IP, the Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720, and Immortalis-G720 have provided an excellent foundation for our next-generation Dimensity flagship 5G smartphone chip,” MediaTek said.

Meanwhile, MediaTek on Monday also announced it is teaming up with Nvidia to develop Ai and automotive electronics.
