Taiwan raises fine for foreigners who overstay visa to NT$50,000

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (May 30) passed amendments that substantially raise the fine for foreign nationals who overstay their visa.

The amendments also increase the penalty for foreigners who enter the country illegally, and heighten the punishment for people who help harbor or smuggle undocumented workers.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Jan. 12 announced a carrot-and-stick approach designed to attract foreign talent to Taiwan, while also raising the penalties and punishments for violations of immigration law. The Legislative Yuan passed several amendments to the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法) on Tuesday.

In a press release on Tuesday, the MOI said that 63 articles had been amended with the main focus on relaxing regulations on foreign spouses residing in Taiwan to raise minor children to protect the family reunification rights of marriage immigrants. However, it also stated that it has added penalties for illegal acts and increased fines, while "taking into account the protection of human rights and social security."

The MOI said that to prevent foreigners from overstaying their visas and engaging in illegal activities, overstay fines will be increased from between NT$2,000 (US$65) and NT$10,000 to between NT$10,000 and NT$50,000. In addition, those breaking the regulations will be barred from reentering the country for a maximum of seven years, up from three years.

Those who hide or harbor foreign nationals who overstay their visa to engage in activities not covered by their visas will face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000. Individuals who help foreigners engage in activities not covered by their visas will face fines of between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million.

In addition, to strengthen the management of border security, criminal liabilities have been added for those who enable people to enter the country illegally. Individuals, such as snakehead ring members, who aid foreigners or Taiwanese without household registration to enter the country illegally will face a prison sentence of one to seven years or a fine of up to NT$1 million, "in order to deter lawlessness."