Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan raises fine for foreigners who overstay visa to NT$50,000

Snakeheads who smuggle foreigners into country face up to 7 years in jail or NT$1 million fine

  3350
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/31 16:50
Migrant workers arrested on July 18, 2022 for overstaying their visas and engaging in illegal agricultural work.

Migrant workers arrested on July 18, 2022 for overstaying their visas and engaging in illegal agricultural work. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (May 30) passed amendments that substantially raise the fine for foreign nationals who overstay their visa.

The amendments also increase the penalty for foreigners who enter the country illegally, and heighten the punishment for people who help harbor or smuggle undocumented workers.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Jan. 12 announced a carrot-and-stick approach designed to attract foreign talent to Taiwan, while also raising the penalties and punishments for violations of immigration law. The Legislative Yuan passed several amendments to the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法) on Tuesday.

In a press release on Tuesday, the MOI said that 63 articles had been amended with the main focus on relaxing regulations on foreign spouses residing in Taiwan to raise minor children to protect the family reunification rights of marriage immigrants. However, it also stated that it has added penalties for illegal acts and increased fines, while "taking into account the protection of human rights and social security."

The MOI said that to prevent foreigners from overstaying their visas and engaging in illegal activities, overstay fines will be increased from between NT$2,000 (US$65) and NT$10,000 to between NT$10,000 and NT$50,000. In addition, those breaking the regulations will be barred from reentering the country for a maximum of seven years, up from three years.

Those who hide or harbor foreign nationals who overstay their visa to engage in activities not covered by their visas will face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000. Individuals who help foreigners engage in activities not covered by their visas will face fines of between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million.

In addition, to strengthen the management of border security, criminal liabilities have been added for those who enable people to enter the country illegally. Individuals, such as snakehead ring members, who aid foreigners or Taiwanese without household registration to enter the country illegally will face a prison sentence of one to seven years or a fine of up to NT$1 million, "in order to deter lawlessness."
illegal immigrants
overstay
overstayer
visa overstay
illegal immigration
human smuggling
human trafficking
undocumented migrant workers
undocumented worker

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sets maximum jail term of 7 years for attempted trafficking of minors
Taiwan sets maximum jail term of 7 years for attempted trafficking of minors
2023/05/19 15:54
Taiwanese among human trafficking victims freed in Philippines
Taiwanese among human trafficking victims freed in Philippines
2023/05/06 19:43
Taiwan gangster movie extra sentenced to 18 years in prison for Cambodia scam
Taiwan gangster movie extra sentenced to 18 years in prison for Cambodia scam
2023/04/13 16:45
Missing Taiwanese student suspected of falling prey to fraudster in Myanmar
Missing Taiwanese student suspected of falling prey to fraudster in Myanmar
2023/04/07 10:32
Taiwan Coast Guard finds 12 Vietnamese hiding on fishing vessel
Taiwan Coast Guard finds 12 Vietnamese hiding on fishing vessel
2023/04/04 19:46