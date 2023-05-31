South Korean poet shares love of literature with Taiwanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned South Korean poet Na Tae-ju shared his insights on poetry and modern-day society at a Korean Literature Day event at National Taiwan University (NTU) on Wednesday (May 31).

“I don’t want to be a famous poet, I want to become a useful one,” Na said. “I hope my poems can provide comfort and blessings, companionship, and support to others,” he added.

Through his travels, Na said he has met many students, parents, and elderly people who say they are tired of the stresses of society and need to rest. These stresses, which often stem from fast-paced lives and materialism, are critical issues that South Korea must address, he said.

He mentioned that city dwellers may have lower self-respect. Self-respect is about self-love and having confidence in oneself, he said.

Many affected by stress have found his poems to be healing and therapeutic, Na said. “I hope my poems can become a cup of water, a tissue, or a handkerchief, to a person,” he said.

The celebrated poet said a good poem must be short, simple, easy to understand, and impactful.

Na was born in 1945 in Sicho-myeon, South Korea, and began writing poetry in the 1970s. Initially, he taught at an elementary school while writing on the side.

He finally retired in 2007 and began pursuing poetry full-time. Na is a former president of the Society of Korean Poets and has published 50 literary works, which have been translated into many languages.

They are available in many countries, including Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

His work “I See You Like I See a Flower” was the most-sold poetry collection from 2012 to 2022, according to Kyobo Book Center, the biggest bookstore chain in South Korea. He has also collaborated with many South Korean celebrities including, actor Lee Jong-suk, Yura from the K-pop group Girl’s Day, and BTS.

Na is working on a collection of new poems.

Wednesday's event was organized by the Korean Mission in Taipei and Arts Council Korea, in collaboration with NTU's Global Arts Research Center.