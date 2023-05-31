Alexa
Taiwan signs 6G technology agreement with EU

Ministry of Economic Affairs positive about bilateral cooperation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/31 15:35
Taiwan's TAICS and the EU's 6G-IA will cooperate on 6G development. (MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards (TAICS) has signed an agreement with the European Union’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) to speed up the development of 6G technology.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) Tuesday (May 30) will lead to the discussion of cooperation projects with the EU by businesses, academics, and R&D talent in Taiwan. Visits and bilateral seminars will also strengthen the connection, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said.

The MOU will enable Taiwanese enterprises to make an early start with the implementation of a 6G environment. The accord also amounted to a milestone symbolizing the country’s advance toward the new technology, according to the MOEA.

On Wednesday (May 31), the ministry organized a 6G workshop with the EU to exchange views on the future of the technology. One of the key guests was 6G-IA chief Colin Willcock, the MOEA said.

Observers expect 6G to launch in 2030, with the total value of related business reaching US$255.3 billion (NT$7.85 trillion) in 2035. The MOU will enable Taiwan to stay aware of the latest advances, as EU nations are at the forefront of its development.
