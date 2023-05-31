Global USD 72.9 Bn Lingerie Market Value Surge at CAGR of 7.1% | Market.us Reports

The lingerie market is a segment of the global apparel industry that focuses on intimate apparel and undergarments for women. Lingerie includes a wide range of products such as bras, panties, sleepwear, shapewear, and hosiery. The market is driven by factors such as changing fashion trends, increasing consumer awareness, and growing emphasis on comfort and fit. Lingerie is available in various styles, fabrics, and sizes to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

The Lingerie Market size is expected to be worth around USD 72.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 36.7 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2022) years have been covered in this report | View our PDF Sample Report @ https://market.us/report/lingerie-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The lingerie market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles. There is a growing preference for lingerie as a fashion statement and a symbol of self-expression. E-commerce Boom: The rise of e-commerce has revolutionized the lingerie industry, allowing consumers to access a wide variety of products from the comfort of their homes. Online platforms have expanded the reach of lingerie brands, enabling them to target a global customer base. Size Inclusivity: The industry has become more inclusive by recognizing the diverse body shapes and sizes of women. Lingerie brands are now offering a wider range of sizes to cater to different body types, promoting body positivity and boosting customer satisfaction. Sustainability Focus: As sustainability becomes a key concern for consumers, lingerie brands are adopting eco-friendly practices. This includes using organic and recycled materials, implementing ethical manufacturing processes, and reducing carbon footprints. Technological Advancements: The lingerie market is embracing technological advancements to enhance product offerings. This includes the use of advanced fabrics, smart textiles, and innovative designs that prioritize comfort, support, and functionality.

Predictions about the Future:

Continued Growth: The lingerie market is expected to continue growing in the future, driven by factors such as rising fashion consciousness, increasing product innovation, and expanding consumer base in emerging markets. Customization and Personalization: With advancements in technology, there will be a rise in personalized lingerie offerings. Brands will leverage data analytics and AI to offer customized products that fit individual preferences, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty. Focus on Sustainability: Sustainability will remain a key focus for lingerie brands. More companies will adopt sustainable practices throughout their supply chains, offering eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and implementing ethical manufacturing processes. Inclusive Marketing: Lingerie brands will increasingly focus on inclusive marketing campaigns that represent a diverse range of body types, sizes, and ethnicities. This will help in breaking traditional beauty standards and promoting inclusivity in the industry. Tech Integration: Technology will continue to play a significant role in the lingerie market. We can expect the integration of smart features, such as temperature regulation, moisture-wicking properties, and health monitoring, into lingerie products, providing added value to consumers.

Largest Market:

The largest market for lingerie is currently North America. The region has a mature and well-established lingerie industry, driven by high consumer spending, fashion-conscious consumers, and a strong retail infrastructure. Additionally, North America has witnessed a surge in online lingerie sales, with e-commerce platforms offering a wide range of products and convenient shopping experiences.

Fastest Growing Market:

The fastest-growing market for lingerie is Asia Pacific. Rapid urbanization, a rising middle class, increasing disposable incomes, and changing cultural attitudes towards intimate apparel have fueled the demand for lingerie in the region. Countries like China and India, in particular, are experiencing significant growth in the lingerie market, driven by population size and shifting consumer preferences.

Lingerie Market Segments Evaluated in the Report:

Based on Type

Brassiere

Knickers

Shapewear

Others

Based on Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Channel

Competitive Spectrum – Top Companies Leveraging Lingerie Market

Jockey International Inc.

Zivame

Victoria’s Secret

Hanesbrands Inc.

Gap Inc.

Hunkemoller

Triumph International Ltd.

Calvin Klein

Fashion Nova Inc.

Other Key Players

**Note: If any Company(ies) of your interest has/have not been disclosed in the above list then please let us know the same so that we will check the data available in our database and provide you the confirmation or inclusion in the final deliverables.**

Not interested in buying the full report? No problem.

You can buy individual sections instead. Would you like to see the price list for each section? Get the details here: https://market.us/report/lingerie-market/#inquiry

With competitive analysis research, you can find out things like:

1. Who your competitors are?

2. What they’ve done in the past?

3. What’s working well for them?

4. How they’re positioned in the market?

5. How do they market themselves?

6. What they’re doing that you’re not?

7. Their weaknesses

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Lingerie Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Lingerie Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Lingerie Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Lingerie Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Lingerie Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

Access the full study findings here: https://market.us/report/lingerie-market/

Why buy?

– Data-Driven Decision Making and Business Opportunities

– Identify growth strategies across markets

– Analyze your competitor’s market

– Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

– Benchmark performance in comparison to key competitors

– Develop regional and country strategies

Lingerie market research report will be sympathetic for:

1. New Investors

2. Propose investors and private equity companies

3. Cautious business organizers and analysts

4. Intelligent network security Suppliers, Manufacturers and Distributors

5. Government and research organizations

6. Speculation / Business Research League

7. End-use industries And much more

FAQs or How Report will help you?

Q1. How big is the Lingerie market?

Q2. What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Lingerie Market?

Q3. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Lingerie Market?

Q4. What are the key trends in the Lingerie market report?

Q5. What is the total market value of Lingerie market report?

Q6. What segments are covered in the Lingerie Market Report?

Q7. Who are the key players in Lingerie market?

Q8. Which region has the highest growth in Lingerie Market?

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

TOC Highlights:

Chapter 1. Introduction

The Lingerie research work report covers a brief introduction to the global market. this segment provides opinions of key participants, an audit of Lingerie industry, an outlook across key regions, financial services and various challenges faced by Lingerie Market. This section depends on the scope of the study and report guidance.

Chapter 2. Outstanding Report Scope

This is the second most important chapter, which covers market segmentation along with a definition of Lingerie. It defines the entire scope of the Lingerie report and the various facets it is describing.

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics and Key Indicators

This chapter includes key dynamics focusing on drivers[ Includes Globally Growing Lingerie Prevalence and Increasing Investments in Lingerie, Key Market Restraints [High Cost of Lingerie], opportunities [Emerging Markets in Developing Countries] and also presented in detail the emerging trends [Consistent Launch of New Screening Products] growth challenges, and influence factors shared in this latest report.

Chapter 4. Type Segments

This Lingerie market report shows the market growth for various types of products marketed by the most comprehensive companies.

Chapter 5. Application Segments

The examiners who wrote the report have fully estimated the market potential of key applications and recognized future opportunities.

Chapter 6. Geographic Analysis

Each regional market is carefully scrutinized to understand its current and future growth, development, and demand scenarios for this market.

6.1 North America: insight study

6.2 Europe: serves complete insight study

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 7. Top Manufacturing Profiles

The major players in the Lingerie market are detailed in the report based on their market size, market service, products, applications, regional growth, and other factors.

Chapter 8. Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides price point analysis by region and other forecasts.

Chapter 09. North America Lingerie Market Analysis

This chapter includes an assessment of Lingerie product sales across major countries of the United States and Canada along with a detailed segmental outlook across these countries for the forecasted period 2022-2031.

Chapter 10. Latin America Lingerie Market Analysis

Major countries of Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Mexico are assessed apropos to the adoption of Lingerie.

Chapter 11. Europe Lingerie Market Analysis

Market Analysis of Lingerie report includes insights on supply-demand and sales revenue of Lingerie across Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic and Italy.

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Lingerie Market Analysis

Countries of Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Australia & New Zealand are assessed and sales assessment of Lingerie in these countries is covered.

Chapter 13. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Lingerie Market Analysis

This chapter focuses on Lingerie market scenario across GCC countries, Israel, South Africa, and Turkey.

Chapter 14. Research Methodology

The research methodology chapter includes the following main facts,

14.1 Coverage

14.2 Secondary Research

14.3 Primary Research

Chapter 15. Conclusion

Trending Reports

Facial Recognition Market Revenue to Hit USD 19.3 Bn by 2032; North America dominates with 37.8% of the Market Share

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/transcatheter-embolization-occlusion-devices-market-size-target/

Aircraft Mounts Market Forecasts and Industry Analysis | Drivers and Industry Status 2022 to 2031

E-waste Recycling Market Forecast | Size To Expand Momentously Over 2022-2031

Logistics Software Market [+Restraints] | Scope and Growth Analysis to 2031

Lithium Metal Market Growing Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Communication Contact:

Global Business Development Team: Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website:https://market.us/