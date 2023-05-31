Animal Health Market To Power And Cross USD 239 Bn by 2032 | Market.us Reports

The animal health market encompasses products and services related to the well-being and healthcare of animals. It includes pharmaceuticals, vaccines, feed additives, diagnostics, and veterinary services. The market serves various sectors such as livestock, companion animals, and aquaculture. Animal health products and services aim to prevent and treat diseases, improve animal productivity, enhance food safety, and ensure the overall health and welfare of animals.

The Global animal health market size is expected to be worth around USD 239 Bn by 2032 from USD 150 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing Pet Ownership: The growing trend of pet ownership, particularly in urban areas, is driving the demand for animal health products and services. Pet owners are increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of their pets, leading to higher expenditure on veterinary care, medications, and preventive measures. Focus on Livestock Health: With the global population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, there is a rising need to ensure the health and productivity of livestock. Animal health products, such as vaccines and feed additives, play a crucial role in preventing diseases, improving feed efficiency, and optimizing production in the livestock industry. Rising Awareness of Zoonotic Diseases: The emergence of zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted between animals and humans, has increased public awareness about the importance of animal health. Diseases such as avian influenza, rabies, and bovine tuberculosis highlight the need for effective disease prevention and control measures in animals.

Animal Health Market Segments Evaluated in the Report:

By Animal Type

Production

Companion

By Product

Feed Additives

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

By End-User

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Animal Care and Rehabilitation Centres

Diagnostic Centres

Other End-Users

Competitive Spectrum – Top Companies leveraging Animal Health Market

Merck Animal Health

Ceva Santé Animale

Vetoquinol

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

IDEXX

Elanco

Heska Corporation

Virbac

B.Braun Vet Care

Covetrus

DRE Veterinary

Televet

Mars Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Bimeda, Inc.

Midmark Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

IDVet

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Other Key Players

With competitive analysis research, you can find out things like:

1. Who your competitors are?

2. What they’ve done in the past?

3. What’s working well for them?

4. How they’re positioned in the market?

5. How do they market themselves?

6. What they’re doing that you’re not?

7. Their weaknesses

Key regions divided during this report:

– The Middle East and Africa Animal Health Market (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– North America Animal Health Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Animal Health Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia)

– South America Animal Health Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Animal Health Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Historical Years 2017-2022 Base Year 2022 Estimated Year 2023 Short-Term Projection Year 2028 Long-Term Projected Year 2033

TOC Highlights:

Chapter 1. Introduction

The Animal Health research work report covers a brief introduction to the global market. this segment provides opinions of key participants, an audit of Animal Health industry, an outlook across key regions, financial services and various challenges faced by Animal Health Market. This section depends on the scope of the study and report guidance.

Chapter 2. Outstanding Report Scope

This is the second most important chapter, which covers market segmentation along with a definition of Animal Health. It defines the entire scope of the Animal Health report and the various facets it is describing.

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics and Key Indicators

This chapter includes key dynamics focusing on drivers[ Includes Globally Growing Animal Health Prevalence and Increasing Investments in Animal Health, Key Market Restraints [High Cost of Animal Health], opportunities [Emerging Markets in Developing Countries] and also presented in detail the emerging trends [Consistent Launch of New Screening Products] growth challenges, and influence factors shared in this latest report.

Chapter 4. Type Segments

This Animal Health market report shows the market growth for various types of products marketed by the most comprehensive companies.

Chapter 5. Application Segments

The examiners who wrote the report have fully estimated the market potential of key applications and recognized future opportunities.

Chapter 6. Geographic Analysis

Each regional market is carefully scrutinized to understand its current and future growth, development, and demand scenarios for this market.

6.1 North America: insight study

6.2 Europe: serves complete insight study

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 7. Top Manufacturing Profiles

The major players in the Animal Health market are detailed in the report based on their market size, market service, products, applications, regional growth, and other factors.

Chapter 8. Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides price point analysis by region and other forecasts.

Chapter 09. North America Animal Health Market Analysis

This chapter includes an assessment of Animal Health product sales across major countries of the United States and Canada along with a detailed segmental outlook across these countries for the forecasted period 2022-2031.

Chapter 10. Latin America Animal Health Market Analysis

Major countries of Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Mexico are assessed apropos to the adoption of Animal Health.

Chapter 11. Europe Animal Health Market Analysis

Market Analysis of Animal Health report includes insights on supply-demand and sales revenue of Animal Health across Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic and Italy.

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Animal Health Market Analysis

Countries of Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Australia & New Zealand are assessed and sales assessment of Animal Health in these countries is covered.

Chapter 13. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Animal Health Market Analysis

This chapter focuses on Animal Health market scenario across GCC countries, Israel, South Africa, and Turkey.

Chapter 14. Research Methodology

The research methodology chapter includes the following main facts,

14.1 Coverage

14.2 Secondary Research

14.3 Primary Research

Chapter 15. Conclusion

