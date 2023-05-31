Alexa
Taiwan’s Foxconn mulls car battery plants in US, India, Indonesia

Kaohsiung City plant first Foxconn factory to produce EV batteries

  633
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/31 14:09
Foxconn Chair Young Liu (center) presides over an investors' meeting at company headquarters in New Taipei City Wednesday. 

Foxconn Chair Young Liu (center) presides over an investors' meeting at company headquarters in New Taipei City Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday (May 31) it was considering building battery plants in the United States, India, and Indonesia to supply its electric vehicle (EV) projects.

While best known as the world’s largest contract maker of Apple products, the Taiwanese group is now also concentrating on the development of EVs. Foxconn has car projects running with the Yulon Group in Taiwan, with Fisker Inc. and Lordstown Motors in the U.S., and with state oil company PTT in Thailand, among others.

At an investors meeting in New Taipei City Wednesday, Foxconn Chair Young Liu (劉揚偉) said the company wanted to establish a made-in-Taiwan supply chain for car batteries. However, it was also mulling setting up similar supply chains in the U.S., India, and Indonesia, CNA reported.

Liu added that it was using the Contract Design and Manufacturing System (CDMS) and Build-Operate-Localize (BOL) formulas to promote local cooperation on EVs, semiconductors, and electronics in Southeast Asia. Thailand would start producing Foxconn EVs in 2024, Indonesia would follow with electric buses, and a plant in Kaohsiung City would manufacture batteries, Liu said.
