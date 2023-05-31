Missing girl's body found in northeast Taiwan, soldier suspected of abduction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a schoolgirl who was swept out to sea on Sunday (May 28) was found in Yilan County on Tuesday (May 30) and the man who is suspected of arranging to meet the girl at the beach through a dating app is being investigated for abduction.

The 25-year-old surnamed Chang (張) took a 13-year-old female middle school student surnamed Liu (柳) to Neipi Beach, also known as "Lover's Bay," to watch the large waves churned up by Typhoon Mawar on Sunday morning (May 28) reported Liberty Times. However, the two were reportedly swept out to sea by waves.

Chang was able to swim back to shore, but Liu was stranded in the water about 70 meters from shore. Yilan County Fire Department received a call that the girl was missing at 8:30 a.m. and began search and rescue efforts.

Over 48 hours later on Tuesday morning (May 30), Liu's body was found washed up on the shore, about 300 meters from where she fell into the water, reported CNA. The girl's grandmother confirmed her identity and police are assisting family members in dealing with the tragedy.

The two reportedly met on a dating app on May 23. Chang claims that Liu sent him a message on the app early Sunday morning saying she wanted to go the beach to watch the waves.

They reportedly met in a store in Yilan County's Luodong Township and Chang drove Liu to the beach. Chang, who lives in Yilan County's Wujie Township, is a career soldier.

Chang told police that since they had only recently met, he did not know her name and at first, he claimed that he thought she was about 18 years old. After the incident, police reviewed surveillance camera footage from the store where the two met and traced Liu's movements to the home of her grandmother, who she lived with, and confirmed Liu's identity.

Family members said that Liu mentioned she would go to Yilan County's Nanfang'ao with her classmates. They did not know she was traveling with Chang.

After questioning Chang, police transferred him to the district prosecutor's office to be investigated for abduction (略誘罪).