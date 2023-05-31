Taiwan eases residency restrictions for foreigners

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday (May 30) passed amendments that relax restrictions on residency and permanent residency requirements for foreign nationals, as well as their spouses and children.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Jan. 12 announced a series of measures designed to attract "high-quality" foreign talent, including greater parental rights, 30 days to apply for an Alien Residence Certificate (ARC), and permanent residency for dependents of "high-level professionals." The Legislative Yuan passed several of these amendments to the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法).

The new regulations will allow spouses, children under 18, and children with disabilities (including those over 18) of those who have made "special contributions" to Taiwan, "high-level professionals," those who have won an award in a professional field, or hold an investment visa, to also apply for an alien permanent resident certificate (APRC).

Given that many foreign professionals frequently travel overseas for extended business trips, the requirement for foreigners to maintain permanent residence of more than 183 days per year for five consecutive years has been relaxed to an "average" of 183 days or more per year in the last five years.

To enable foreign nationals who come to Taiwan to have enough time to find a residence and "get familiar with the environment," the time limit to apply for an ARC after arrival will be extended from 15 days to 30 days. This applies to foreign nationals who possess a valid passport with a valid visa, a valid passport without a visa, or a valid travel document and have acquired permission to stay in Taiwan.

Overseas Taiwanese, citizens without household registration who enter the country with a Taiwanese passport will generally not be required to first obtain an entry permit. Those overseas Taiwanese who have stayed in the country for more than five years (the previous requirement was seven years) and have lived in the country for more than 183 days per year, can apply for an APRC.

The MOI said that to prevent foreigners from overstaying their visa, fines will be increased from between NT$2,000 (US$65) and NT$10,000 to between NT$10,000 and NT$50,000. In addition, those breaking the regulations will be barred from reentering the country for a maximum of seven years, up from three years.

Those who hide or harbor foreign nationals who overstay their visa to engage in activities not covered by their visas will face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000. Individuals who help foreigners engage in activities not covered by their visas will face fines of between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million.

People who aid foreigners or Taiwanese without household registration in entering the country illegally will face a prison sentence of one to seven years or a fine of up to NT$1 million.

Correction: June 1, 11:50 a.m.

The NIA on Thursday informed Taiwan News that its press release and representative had misspoken when stating that the requirement to "obtain" permanent residence had been changed with the new amendments, when in fact they meant to say "maintain."