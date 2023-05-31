Alexa
Petes beat Remparts 4-2 to avoid elimination in Memorial Cup

By Associated Press
2023/05/31 12:10
KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) — Michael Simpson stopped 26 shots, Tucker Robertson, J.R. Avon, Avery Hayes and Connor Lockhart scored and the Peterborough Petes avoided elimination in the Memorial Cup, beating the Quebec Remparts 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The Ontario Hockey League champion Petes (1-2) will play Thursday night against the loser of the game Wednesday night between the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds (1-1) and host Kamloops Blazers (1-1).

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Remparts (2-1), with Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy stepping aside as coach after the tournament, were already guaranteed a berth Sunday in the championship game.

James Malatesta and Nathan Gaucher scored for Quebec.

Roy is seeking his second Memorial Cup after leading the Remparts to the 2006 title in Moncton, New Brunswick. Also Quebec's general manager, Roy is turning over the coaching duties to fellow former NHL player Simon Gagne.