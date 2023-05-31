7-Eleven Bistro Brings To You All-New Western Delights Around the Clock from Burgs, Andes by Astons and Shake Salad

Attention, all-day brunch fans! 7-Eleven is teaming up with three popular homegrown brands to launch an all-new menu of Western delights you can enjoy around the clock! From exclusive 7-Select x Burgs Burgers, Andes by Astons packed meals to snack options from Shake Salad, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

Love at First Bite: 7-Select x Burgs Burgers

Awesome all-day brunch options from 7-Select

7-Eleven Exclusive – Delicious dishes crafted by Andes by Astons



Tasty options from Shake Salad

Product

RSP

7-Select x Burgs Savoury Beef Bacon Burger

$6.20

7-Select x Burgs Black Pepper Beef Burger

$6.50

7-Select Kebab Chicken Enchiladas (Crispy Tortilla with Chicken Kebab)

$5.00

7-Select Chicken Bacon and Ham Creamy Risotto

$5.00

7-Select Breakfast Sausage Patty + Chicken Ham Salad Double Combo Sandwich

$3.80

7-Select Salmon Carbonara and Potato Salad Double Combo Sandwich

$3.80

Andes by Astons Baked Herb Fish with Asparagus and Lemon Dill Sauce

$8.00

Andes by Astons Baked Chicken with 2 Sauces (Creamy Garlic & Savoury Onion Sauce) with Fusilli

$7.00

Andes by Astons Roasted Chicken with Buffalo Sauce

$7.00

Andes by Astons Frittata Breakfast with Roasted Potatoes and Baked Beans

$5.80

Shake Salad Breakfast 'H.E.M' (Ham. Egg. Mushroom) Wrap

$5.00

Shake Salad Beef Cranberry Wrap

$5.50



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 May 20237-Eleven is excited to present a mouth-watering array of delectable Western ready to eat items that will tantalise your taste buds and keep your wallets happy! Starting from an incredible price of just $3.80, foodies can now say goodbye to those pesky hunger pangs and hello to a comfort food adventure at their nearest 7-Eleven store.7-Eleven's own brand 7-Select is collaborating with local brand Burgs for the first time ever to launch a delectable duo of burgers. Kickstart your day on a high note with theThis delightful treat in a bun boasts a succulent beef bacon patty, a blend of shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, fluffy omelette, and an array of savoury toppings. Every bite offers a bold balance of flavours and textures that will leave you feeling completely satisfied.Prepare your taste buds for a unique twist on a classic burger with theFeaturing a juicy beef patty seasoned with black pepper and other seasonings, pickled onion, and cheese, all nestled in a soft and slightly sweet brioche bun, this burger will leave you craving for more!And wait, there's even more to tempt your taste buds! 7-Select is proud to introduce a range of other exciting new items that are sure to impress:Experience a fusion of flavours witha soft tortilla wrapped around mouth-watering marinated chicken meat and cheese, drizzled with tangy tomato sauce.Indulge in the comforting creaminess of theThis Arborio rice risotto is infused with delicious flavours of chicken ham and bacon, and topped with a generous sprinkle of parmesan cheese. It's a real treat for the senses!Kickstart your mornings withIndulge in the peppery goodness of the breakfast sausage patty paired with succulent chicken ham, sandwiched between soft slices of bread. This double combo is the perfect on-the-go breakfast option.With thewe've taken the concept of a classic Fish Cottage Pie and deconstructed it into a duo of delicious delights. First, savour the creaminess of the Salmon Carbonara, where tender salmon meets a rich cheesy sauce. After which, experience the tangy and sweet flavours of the Potato Salad. A match made in heaven!7-Eleven has consistently satisfied customers with a variety of wholesome and hearty dishes from the popular local chain Andes by Astons. Building on this successful partnership, Andes by Astons has crafted an exclusive selection of four brand-new culinary creations, exclusively available at 7-Eleven. These unique creations cannot be found in their own restaurants, making 7-Eleven a must-visit for you to explore these enticing new flavours!Indulge in theDelicate and flaky herb-baked fish served alongside a moreish lemon butter sauce and perfectly roasted asparagus are sure to tickle your tastebuds. This light yet flavoursome dish is an excellent choice for brunch or dinner, especially after a long day at work.For a bold blend of flavours, try the. The lightly-baked chicken pairs harmoniously with freshly tossed fusilli, accompanied by rich onion and creamy garlic sauces that will leave you longing for another bite.Don't miss the, where juicy chicken thigh meets a temptingly spicy and savoury buffalo sauce. Served with butter rice and Andes' signature corn and broccoli, this dish is a true flavour explosion.For those seeking a delightful breakfast affair, look no further than theTreat yourself to a creamy open-faced omelette filled with a medley of eggs, cheese, and vegetables, accompanied by mouth-watering baked beans and roasted potatoes. It's a breakfast experience like no other!With these two handheld treats, you don't need to compromise on taste when you're trying to be healthy! Theis a hearty breakfast option that combines the goodness of ham, egg, and mushroom in every bite. With Shake Salad's commitment to fresh and healthy ingredients, you can start your day feeling energised and satisfied.Ouris the perfect meal for those looking for a delicious snack. Packed with tasty beef, cranberry sauce, and a variety of vegetables, this wrap is sure to satisfy your cravings without adding unwanted calories. Enjoy this flavourful combination of freshness and health!From 31 May to 28 June 2023, when you buy any of the delectable Western meals mentioned above, you can enjoy $0.30 off (saving you 12%) Senof KC Sweet Corn on Cob (250g) – the perfect opportunity to complement your meal with this delicious and sweet corn treat!For product details, please refer to this summary table:All items are halal certified.More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page, so stay tuned!Hashtag: #7-Eleven

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 450 stores island-wide to become the No.1 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven, and what comes to mind is the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café, as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.



For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg

