Dwight Howard departs Taiwan after T1 season, return uncertain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star Dwight Howard was mobbed by fans as he prepared to board a plane departing Taiwan on Tuesday evening (May 30).

Howard's departure comes at the conclusion of the T1 League season, where his Taoyuan Leopards finished last in the six-team league. Fans who turned out to say goodbye expressed hope he would return next season, per PTS.

"It's a very special moment to be loved here in Taiwan. So thank you to all the fans for an amazing year. It's one that is gonna…I will never forget this place. And I will never forget the amazing time that I had with all the fans and all the people here, so thank you guys so much," said Howard.

Howard, who is 37, joined the T1 League at the end of November 2022. He played a total of 20 games, averaging 34.2 minutes, 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Although the Leopards missed the playoffs, Howards still won the honor of best foreign player..

"We came to meet him when he got off the plane, so we also have to see him off,“ said one fan at the airport. Others felt Howard’s presence in T1 as a former NBA star helped raise the level of play.

Howard’s stay in Taiwan has not been without a bit of controversy, as his comments that Taiwan was a country caused criticism from Chinese fans, later leading Howard to apologize for offending anyone.

As for the possibility of returning to Taiwan to play next season, Howard said, “that's a good question, I don't know yet."

Howard has yet to renew his contract with the Taoyuan Leopards, making his return uncertain. But what is known is his arrival in Taiwan has brought joy to many basketball fans and has provided a boost to the T1 League.