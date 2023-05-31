Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (May 30) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (May 31).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 333 military aircraft and 142 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”