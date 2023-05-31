Graphisoft, BIMStudio, and CIDBEC Forge a Transformative Partnership to Revolutionize the AEC Industry with BIM Tools and Archicad Training Programs

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 31 May 2023 - Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solutions developer for architecture and engineering, today announced a ground-breaking partnership between Graphisoft, BIMStudio, and CIDB E-Construct Services Sdn Bhd (CIDBEC). This partnership aims to further revolutionize the AEC sector by bolstering productivity and empowering the workforce through advanced tools and comprehensive Archicad training programs.



Through this partnership, BIMStudio and CIDBEC will collaborate closely to provide the AEC industry access to the latest BIM tools and comprehensive training programs in CIDB myBIM Centre. These initiatives equip the workforce with the necessary skills to stay relevant and competitive in the dynamic global market. By upskilling professionals and enhancing their capabilities, the industry will be better equipped to embrace digital transformation, increase productivity, reduce errors, and optimize resource allocation.



"We are delighted to collaborate with CIDB E-Construct Services in our shared vision of advancing the AEC industry," said Zait Ismail, BIM Director at BIMStudio. "This partnership will allow us to leverage our expertise in BIM technology to provide cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity, collaboration and streamline workflows."



CIDBEC, renowned for its commitment to industry development, is dedicated to facilitating the growth and progress of the construction sector. By collaborating with BIMStudio, CIDBEC aims to accelerate the adoption of BIM technology and ensure that the industry stays at the forefront of innovation.



"We are excited to partner with Graphisoft and BIMStudio in our pursuit of excellence and continuous improvement in the AEC industry," stated Rofizlan Bin Ahmad, CEO of CIDB E-Construct Services Sdn Bhd. "By equipping our workforce with state-of-the-art BIM tools and training programs, we are investing in the industry's future. This collaboration will enhance productivity, reduce costs, and foster sustainable development."



"Archicad has been widely recognized as one of the leading Building Information Modelling (BIM) software solutions in the AEC industry. BIM adoption has been growing globally, including in Malaysia, due to its benefits in enhancing design coordination, collaboration, and project management efficiency," said Ron Close, Vice President of Marketing at Graphisoft. "We firmly believe that nurturing talent and providing continuous education is indispensable in future-proofing architecture practices. This partnership will empower the workforce, elevate their skill set, and fortify the industry's competitiveness on the global stage."



About Graphisoft

Graphisoft empowers teams to design great buildings through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the AEC industry. Our award-winning products and solutions support OPEN BIM for workflow transparency, longevity, and data accessibility for built assets. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group.

