Oasys Announces the First-ever Oasys Special Event in Kyoto; New titles and verses by global gaming giants to be showcased

Held at the historic Nijo Castle, the conference is set to be the largest side-event of IVS Crypto 2023

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 May 2023 - Oasys , a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announced its inaugural Oasys Special Event in Kyoto. The conference is scheduled for 28 June 2023 at the historic Nijo Castle, and will be held as a side-event to one of Japan’s largest startup conference, IVS Crypto 2023 . The event promises to reveal project updates, new gaming titles and Verses from global gaming giants.This conference is held during the height of the Japan Blockchain Week , an event supported by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which also supports IVS Crypto 2023. With over 2,000 attendees expected, the event agenda will spotlight game updates and announcement presentations from industry leaders and innovators in the gaming, technology and entertainment sectors., said: “We are thrilled to announce our first-ever Oasys Special Event. This conference will provide a forum for the gaming industry to showcase their forthcoming gaming titles and Verses, and their venture into blockchain. As a game-specific blockchain, we see the necessity of a dedicated occasion to celebrate blockchain gaming, enabling the industry to explore the full potential of blockchain-powered gaming. This event goes beyond the play-to-earn hype, shedding light on the impact of this technology on gaming architectures and user experiences.”In addition to main stage game presentations, the Oasys Special Event will also feature special installations by “teamLab,” an international art collective celebrated for their work at the intersection of art, science and technology; along with a DJ booth by Shinichi Osawa, one of Japan's leading musicians. The official agenda commences at 7:00 PM JST.further added: “Japan is an ideal location for our inaugural event. As a project initiated in Japan, we have directly witnessed the innate vitality of Web3 in Japan first-hand. With its deep cultural influence, dynamic community of game developers, progressive governmental initiatives, and a vibrant gaming ecosystem, Japan is poised to lead the blockchain gaming revolution. Oasys remains committed to supporting this growth and will continue to collaborate with gaming industry leaders to realise the unique potential of Japan and blockchain gaming.”Since its launch in December 2022, Oasys has revolutionised the way gamers and developers create and interact on blockchain, supporting about 20 games in its ecosystem. In less than a year, Oasys has forged strategic partnerships with leading players in gaming, entertainment and technology industry, including MIXI, NEXON, KDDI, SoftBank, DMM, and YGG Japan. Oasys continues its mission to bring blockchain gaming to the world by forging strategic partnerships and releasing an extensive pipeline of ecosystem updates, titles and Verses.The event is open exclusively to IVS Crypto 2023 participants and Oasys’ invited guests. For more information and updates on the first edition of the Oasys Special Event, please follow the official Twitter page Hashtag: #Oasys

About Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 25 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.



With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.



