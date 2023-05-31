Ashford Medical Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Bundle Packages & Launch of New Healthcare App

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 May 2023 - Ashford Medical Centre, Singapore's fully integrated medical and allied health centre, is celebrating its first-year anniversary in June 2023. The Ashford Group will not only be offering medical and physiotherapy packages but has also announced the launch of the Ashford Healthcare App on 1 June as part of Ashford Medical Centre's 1st anniversary.





Range Of Medical & Physiotherapy Packages For Patients



Ashford Medical is offering bundle packages for SHINGRIX® and GARDASIL® vaccines to boost immunisation amongst its patients.



The SHINGRIX® vaccine provides patients with robust defence against the effects of shingles. Meanwhile, GARDASIL® vaccine offers comprehensive protection for females and males (aged 9-45) from cervical, vaginal, vulvar, anal, oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers as well as genital warts caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV).



Ashford Medical Centre will also offer 45-minute physiotherapy sessions at a net price of $120. The facility's physiotherapy arm provides open gym spaces for rehabilitation, traction rooms, manual therapy, and the Super Inductive System (SIS) for therapy.



SIS therapy uses electromagnetic fields to produce clinically proven therapeutic results and pain relief. Ashford Medical is the only few allied health centres in Singapore offering patients this type of therapy.



Launch of the New Ashford Healthcare App



Besides offering medical and physiotherapy packages for its patients, the Ashford Group is also set to launch the Ashford Healthcare App on 1 June 2023, which will be available on iOS and Android. This will be used for both Ashford Medical and Ashford Dental patients.



The new platform facilitates a seamless digital interface, bridging the gap between patients and healthcare. Patients can engage in medical teleconsultations on the app and receive their medications within hours via delivery. They can also easily access treatment memos, X-rays, screening reports, invoices, medical and dental articles written by Ashford's healthcare professionals, and access packages available from the Group. The app also allows patients to schedule and book appointments in both the dental and medical clinics.



In addition to all the above, patients can also utilise the live chat feature on the Ashford Healthcare App, where they can chat with any of Ashford's support staff.



Ashford Medical: A Unique One-Stop Healthcare Facility In Singapore



Ashford Medical prides itself on a unique approach, offering an array of services in a single centre, including health screening, vaccinations, as well as acute and chronic health treatments. It also houses a physiotherapy clinic, a holistic approach that enhances patients' experience and well-being.



The Ashford Physiotherapy clinic is notably the first of its kind in Singapore, combining the expertise of a full-time physiotherapist and a General Practitioner (GP) in one setting. This unique workflow allows for more comprehensive diagnosis, treatment, and medication provision, allowing patients to recover more quickly.



About Ashford Medical Centre

Part of the esteemed Ashford Group, Ashford Medical Centre has rapidly distinguished itself through its high clinical standards and exceptional customer service. With a fully integrated medical and allied health centre, patients' physiotherapy treatments and any needed GP consultation can happen on the same day, within minutes.



For more information, please visit https://ashfordmedical.com.sg/.

