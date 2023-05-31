GUCCI announces Vietnamese Superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP as the exclusive "Friend of the House" in Vietnam

First Male GUCCI FOH in Vietnam Exclusively & Surpasses 4 Million Streams Globally with his Latest English Single "MAKING MY WAY"

Sơn Tùng M-TP in GUCCI

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 31 May 2023 - Luxury fashion brand GUCCI has recently announced Vietnamese superstar Sơn Tùng M-TP as the exclusive "Friend of the House" (FOH) in Vietnam. Sơn Tùng M-TP's ambassadorship with GUCCI represents a significant milestone, as he becomes the first male FOH for GUCCI in Vietnam, further strengthening the brand's connection with the Vietnamese audience.To commemorate this exciting collaboration, Sơn Tùng M-TP made a captivating debut appearance at the GUCCI Cruise 2024 fashion show, held at the iconic Gyeongbokgung in Seoul on May 16th. The fashion show served as a mesmerizing platform for GUCCI to unveil its latest collections, and Sơn Tùng M-TP's presence at this star-studded event not only marks a momentous occasion for the talented artist but also highlights GUCCI's commitment to embracing global talent and celebrating cultural diversity. Among the esteemed guests in the front row together with Sơn Tùng M-TP were renowned personalities including popular Thai actor Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong, Davika Hoorne, talented Thai actress from Sơn Tùng M-TP's music video "CHẠY NGAY ĐI | RUN NOW." as well as Juyeon and Younghoon of K-pop sensation The Boyz, adding star power to the already glamorous affair.Jay Park and Sơn Tùng M-TP also came together at the event, and the two global icons of the entertainment industry created a buzz of excitement and anticipation among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.The attendance of Sơn Tùng M-TP at the GUCCI Cruise 2024 Fashion Show garnered attention from prolific fashion and lifestyle media such as Vogue Hong Kong Harper's Bazaar Vietnam and Elle Vietnam In tandem with this remarkable milestone, Sơn Tùng M-TP's latest English single, "MAKING MY WAY", has surpassed an impressive 4 million global streams since its release on May 5th. The infectious beats and compelling lyrics of the single have resonated with listeners, further solidifying his position as a versatile and internationally acclaimed artist. Sung entirely in English, the song showcases Sơn Tùng M-TP's dynamic vocals and innovative sound, delivering a powerful message of determination and resilience in the face of challenges.The official visualizer of "MAKING MY WAY" also became the most viewed video on YouTube in both Japan and Vietnam on May 5th, solidifying Sơn Tùng M-TP's status as an international superstar. In Vietnam, the song claimed the top spot as the #1 Top Video Trending on YouTube in the music category, as well as the #1 song on Apple Music and iTunes Daily Charts. These impressive accomplishments are a testament to the unwavering support of Sơn Tùng M-TP's fans and the undeniable ability of his music to captivate audiences globally.

About Sơn Tùng M-TP

Known for his electrifying performances, Sơn Tùng M-TP has captivated local audiences at home and beyond. He was the first Vietnamese artist to reach 10M subscribers on YouTube as well as chart on the Billboard Global (excl. US) chart. His music video for "HÃY TRAO CHO ANH" featuring Snoop Dogg, which currently boasts over 260M views, was the fastest video to reach 100M views in Vietnam, and trended in multiple countries such as Vietnam (#1), South Korea (#1), Canada (#3), USA (#3), Australia (#5) and Germany (#5). His musical documentary Sky Tour: The Movie, available globally on Netflix, showcases the singer-songwriter's artistry and passion as well as how his music transcends borders.



With a broad social media reach of 14M followers on Facebook, 7.5M followers on Instagram, 10.3M subscribers on YouTube, 4.7M followers on TikTok, and 171.6K followers on Twitter, Sơn Tùng M-TP is very much a sought-after celebrity by brands and has collaborated on campaigns of household names such as Levi's, Pepsi, Free Fire, and Tiger Beer