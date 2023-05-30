North Korea space launch prompts alerts in Japan, South Korea

North Korea has launched what it says is a "space launch vehicle," South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said early on Wednesday morning.

Japan's coast guard said that North Korea informed it of a plan to launch a military satellite between May 31 and June 11.

The launch prompted authorities to briefly issue evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.

But shortly afterwards, Seoul said evacuation warnings had been "incorrectly issued" while authorities in Japan also lifted its alert, stating the rocket was no longer expected to fly over Okinawa.

South Korean media, citing military intelligence, later reported that the rocket had fallen into the sea near Eocheong Island.

North Korea previously provided data to international authorities stating that debris from the rocket was expected to fall into the Yellow Sea and Pacific Ocean.

What did North Korea say about the launch?

North Korea said its "military reconnaissance satellite No. 1" would be "indispensable [for] tracking, monitoring ... and coping with in advance in real time the dangerous military acts of the US and its vassal forces."

Ri Pyong Chol, a top adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement on Tuesday that Pyongyang felt "the need to expand reconnaissance and information means and improve various defensive and offensive weapons."

Recent satellite imagery showed active constriction activity at North Korea's main rocket launch center in the northwest of the country.

In his statement on Tuesday, Ri said the North planned to test "various reconnaissance means."

Launch breaches Security Council resolutions

Resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council ban North Korea from using ballistic technology, including for space launches, because it is regarded as a cover for missile tests.

The US State Department condemned the planned launch on these grounds.

"Space launch vehicles (SLVs) incorporate technologies that are identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles," a State Department spokesperson said.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry also said earlier this week that the launch was a "serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

It said North Korea "will have to bear the price and pain it deserves."

