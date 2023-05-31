Alexa
US crushes New Zealand to reach Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals; Israel also advances

By Associated Press
2023/05/31 10:05
Rokas Pukstas, second from left, of the United States is congratulated after scoring his side's 4th goal against New Zealand during a FIFA U-20 World ...
Justin Che of the United States celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal against New Zealand during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at th...
Justin Che of the United States celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal against New Zealand during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at th...
New Zealand's Finn Linder, center, goes to the bench after being substituted during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match against United Stat...
Justin Che of the United States, left, and New Zealand's Norman Garbett fight for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match again...
Cade Cowell of the United States, left, and New Zealand's Finn Surman vie for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Ma...
Owen Wolff of the United States (16) is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal against New Zealand during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of ...
Israel's Dor Turgeman controls the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Uzbekistan at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in...
Israel's Dor Turgeman, left, goes for a header with Uzbekistan's Jakhongir Urozov during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Malvina...
Owen Wolff of the United States scores his side's opening goal against New Zealand during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Malvin...
Israel's Dor Turgeman, right, helps Uzbekistan's Pulatkhuja Kholdorkhonov up after a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match were Uzbekistan was ...
Israel's players celebrate after defeating Uzbekistan 1-0 and making it to the next round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup at the Malvinas Argentinas stadiu...
Israel's Stav Lemkin shouts in pain and falls on the pitch after clashing with Uzbekistan's Bekhruzbek Askaro during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16...

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 on Tuesday in Mendoza.

The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive U20 World Cup.

After a 14th-minute opener from Owen Wolff, son of former U.S. international and current Austin MLS coach Josh Wolff, the U.S. didn't score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and second-half substitute Rokas Pukstas, a late addition to the squad, added on.

The U.S. is the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, and will next face either Gambia or Uruguay on Sunday.

The Americans had 8 shots on goal and restricted New Zealand to one, and overall outshot the Junior All Whites 22-3.

“We created really good chances, we controlled large portions of the game. If there’s something we can improve on, of course, we want to become more efficient with the chances we get," U.S. head coach Mikey Varas said. "But at the end of the day, the boys put four in the back of the net, (they’re) training great and I know that efficiency will come.”

“Really happy with this result, but the group is hungry for more — we'll wake up tomorrow and be focused on the next one.”

Later Tuesday, Israel produced a late winner to beat Asian champion Uzbekistan at Santiago del Estero, a second consecutive dramatic victory for the tournament rookies.

Anan Khalaili scored from close range with virtually the last kick of the match. The Israelis next face the winner of Wednesday's round-of-16 match between Brazil and Tunisia.

