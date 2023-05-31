Alexa
AUDIO QUIZ: Try to spell the words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals

By BEN NUCKOLS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/31 03:13
Sarah Fernandes, 11, from Omaha, Neb., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Bran...
Lucas Parker, 14, from Eagle River, Alaska, competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex...
The Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy is seen on the stage ahead of the first round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in...
Event staff set the stage for the first round of spellers during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo...
Karen Opoku-Appoh, 14, from Marana, Ariz., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex ...
Stephen Briscoe, 14, from Hanceville, Ala., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex...
Matthew Baber, 13, from Peachtree City, Ga., reacts as he competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. ...
Luke Brown, 14, from Naples, Fla., left, and Evander Turner, 14, from Clermont, Fla., wait to compete during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesda...
Janice Nketsiah, 12, from Accra, Ghana, reacts as she competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP ...
Srinidhi Rao, 13, from Hinsdale, Ill., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Bran...

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The middle school-age spellers who make it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee spend years studying roots and language patterns and poring over the dictionary in order to give themselves a chance to be crowned bee champion. They use those skills to decipher what letters could possibly make the sounds in words that everyday English speakers never hear, much less use in conversation.

Here are 10 words taken from a round in the 2022 finals, along with their definitions. Listen carefully: Can you spell any of them correctly?

ANSWERS

1. dasypodid

2. martinete

3. phenocoll

4. tyrolienne

5. opisometer

6. ditalini

7. coracidium

8. charadriiform

9. ajivika

10. Pachytylus