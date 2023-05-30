COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice of the Year Awarded to MSI Z790 GODLIKE

Best Choice Award Winners to be Announced on May 30th & Displayed at the Best Choice Award Pavilion during the Exhibition

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 30 May 2023 - The Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the leading industrial organization in Taiwan and promoter of Asia's leading B2B ICT exhibition, has stated COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 officially begins on Tuesday, May 30with the morning announcement of COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Award Winners at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4th Fl., M Area Lobby.The exhibition event open from Tuesday May 30to Friday June 2, 2023, where guests and visitors are welcome to join the Best Choice Award Pavilion booth No. L0307a to view the winning products.Of the 37 products awarded this year, the highest honor, Best Choice of the Year Award, has been bestowed upon the MSI Z790 GODLIKE motherboard for its outstanding design, performance, and technical innovation.This year, the Best Choice Awards focused on 15 categories, including: Vehicle Tech & Smart Cockpit, metaverse & XR applications, AI, ESG and more. The categories follow the current global ICT trends and are judged by an independent jury panel recruited from government representatives, academicians and research analysts to ensure neutrality and that the products truly represent the best of COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023.With the strongest show of trust and commitment to the international exhibition, a wide range of industry-leading global ICT companies have joined COMPUTEX 2023 to launch their latest solutions and exhibit their product catalogues. The official award of COMPUTEX, the Best Choice Award, has continued to be a reliable product procurement guide. This year, the winners of a Best Choice Award include, Acer Incorporated, ADATA Technology Co., Ltd., Amaryllo International, Inc., ASRock Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., CHT Security Co., Ltd., Compal Electronics, Inc., Cypress Technology Co., Ltd., ELAN Microelectronics Corp., Frore Systems, FSP Technology Inc., Graid Technology, Inc., Jorjin Technologies Inc., K-Best Technology Inc., Maktar Inc., Micro-Star International, Mobile Pixels Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Onyx Healthcare Inc., oToBrite Electronics, Inc., Quanta Cloud Technology, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Trans Electric Co., Ltd, and Voltronic Power Technology Corporation.Hashtag: #TaipeiComputerAssociation

About Taipei Computer Association (TCA)

Established in 1974, the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) is the leading industrial organization in Taiwan. Its 4,000 members engages various segments of the information communication technology (ICT) industry, generating over 80% of the total production value of Taiwan's ICT industry. TCA facilitates the growth of the ICT industry by continuously seeking new opportunities, and acting as a bridge to the government, academic, general public, as well as a window for international professional bodies. Trade events such as the Taipei Game Show, Smart City Summit & Expo, COMPUTEX TAIPEI, InnoVEX, IT Month, and Edtech Taiwan. TCA offices are located in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung as well as overseas offices in China, Japan and India.

