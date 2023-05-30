Post-soccer match brawl in Germany leaves teen with life-threatening injuries; 16-year-old detained

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 15-year-old soccer player has been hospitalized with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany.

A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match against a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.

In a statement Tuesday, Frankfurt police said a scuffle broke out between players after the final whistle and escalated into punches being thrown.

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Police are asking witnesses who may have video of the incident to get in touch.