Partnership unlocks potential for brands to tap into the USD146 billion Indonesian internet economy and streamline internal collaboration with the power of chat, paves way for imBee’s Southeast Asia growth ambitions.

Caption: Ken Chu, imBee's Co-founder & CEO (left) and Jeremy Quek, FUTR's CEO announced imBee and FUTR strategy alliance puts the power of conversational commerce in the hands of Indonesian consumers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 May 2023 - Prominent chat management company imBee Limited (imBee), based in Hong Kong, is reimagining the chat engagement experience and transforming the way businesses engage with their customers in Indonesia with its strategic partnership with PT LINI IMAJI KREASI EKOSISTEM Tbk (FUTR), the leading technology company in Indonesia.The partnership puts the power of conversational commerce into the hands of brands looking to break into the lucrative Indonesia internet economy, which is expected to reach USD146 billion in value at a 20% CAGR by 2025. By marrying imBee's conversational engagement patterns with FUTUR's cutting-edge data analytics, the platform empowers brands to personalize customer interactions on a one-to-one basis. Brands can now tap into diverse cultural nuances in shopping to drive commerce and covert the region's over 21 million new digital consumers.By consolidating different messaging channels into a single dashboard, imBee's exclusive ISO 27001-certified One Team Inbox allows merchants to enjoy a seamless one-chat experience and better understand customer journeys, affinities, and preferences, making the entire customer experience seamless. The same platform can also improve internal operational efficiencies with better collaboration based on context staff. By breaking down departmental silos and streamlining interdepartmental collaboration, brands can quickly identify and explore upsell and cross-sell opportunities, speed up response times and raise productivity to a new level.Regional and global brands can use the conversational commerce platform to personalize their customer experience and tailor their products and services for the Indonesian market while staying true to their brand values. With imBee entering similar partnerships across the region, it also unlocks the ability to create a seamless and consistent approach tailored to individual preferences across different countries and cultures.Ken Chu, imBee's Co-founder & CEO, said, "The world has its eyes on Indonesia and Southeast Asia for the region's thriving digital economy and exploding conversational commerce. The digital industry of Indonesia alone grew to US$77 billion in 2022. As Indonesian consumers engage with digital brands in new ways, conversational commerce is clearly leading the charts. We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement and thrilled that our partnership with FUTR will present brands in the region a timely opportunity to build affinity with Indonesia's digital consumers and turn conversational insights into revenue opportunities. This is also a milestone of the imBee's history."According to a Facebook and BCG survey, 94% of Indonesian customers prefer buying products from sellers who are responsive to chats. FUTR's CEO, Jeremy Quek, said, "Ken and I believe the moment is now. Indonesian consumers demand chat commerce, and brands eying them have no choice but to get conversational. This partnership indicates our shared commitment to elevating eCommerce customer satisfaction indices in Indonesia on the foundation of data, insights, and empathetic and effective conversations."Both companies will focus on researching and developing more profound semantic models and robust data analytics capabilities while prioritizing data privacy and security protocols across all brand engagements.Hashtag: #imBee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About imBee | Collaborate - Conversate - Accelerate

imBee makes working together easy. We are the leading chat management platform, providing world-class conversational engagement to help drive your business. Our team collaboration inbox creates a one-chat experience where a representative from your company can seamlessly share information between internal teams and a current customer or prospect. With imBee, the customer gets high-quality information and a faster response. If fast, easy, high-quality engagement is important to your company, choose imBee.







To find more details about imBee, please visit www.imbee.io

About PT Lini Imaji Kreasi Ekosistem Tbk (FUTR)

FUTR is a technology company that helps global brands, local conglomerates and MSMEs increase revenue and profit by providing accurate data analysis for business-owners to make effective decisions; designing products and services consumers love and protecting consumers' privacy, which instill a sense of safety and confidence that will translate to repeat usage and purchase.





Positioned as Asia Pacific's First One-Stop Service for Data, Design and Technology, FUTR has powered more than 200M user visits from a 25M active users base across a myriad of products and services to date.