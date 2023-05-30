Taiwan’s MediaTek teaming up with Nvidia on AI and car technology

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese fabless chipmaker MediaTek said on Monday (May 29) it is teaming up with Nvidia to develop AI and automotive electronics.

The partnership was announced by MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行) and Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) at a press event at Computex 2023 in Taipei, according to CNA. The deal will see MediaTek develop automotive chips integrating a new Nvidia GPU chiplet with Nvidia AI and graphics IP, according to the Taiwanese chipmaker.

MediaTek will use Nvidia DRIVE OS, DRIVE IX, CUDA, and TensorRT software to deliver a range of automotive cabin functions with advanced graphics, AI, safety, and security features. The company is looking to take advantage of Nvidia’s expertise in AI, cloud, graphics technology, and software and pairing it with Nvidia’s advanced driver assistance systems to bolster MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto platform.

Tsai added that the collaboration aims to provide a one-stop shop for the auto industry. “We will together be able to offer a truly unique platform for the compute-intensive, software-defined vehicle of the future," he said.

Meanwhile, Huang noted, “AI and accelerated computing are fueling the transformation of the entire auto industry.” He added, “The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading SoC and Nvidia’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to mainstream.”