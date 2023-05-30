Top 10: Germany's largest cities

The undisputed number 1 is the German capital of Berlin with almost 3.8 million inhabitants. Every district has its own unique atmosphere: chic, grung... The undisputed number 1 is the German capital of Berlin with almost 3.8 million inhabitants. Every district has its own unique atmosphere: chic, grungy, hip, international. Of course, there are plenty of places of interest here, including the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building. And rising above it all is the iconic TV tower at 368 meters (1,207 ft).