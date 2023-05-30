Tuvalu foreign minister plans Taiwan visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe will arrive in Taipei Wednesday (May 31) for a six-day visit during which he will sign several agreements, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The South Pacific island nation is one of Taiwan’s 13 official diplomatic allies. Since opening relations 44 years ago, Tuvalu has often voiced support for Taiwan at international events including the United Nations General Assembly and the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Kofe, who also runs the departments of justice and communications, will sign accords regarding the training of diplomatic personnel, technical and judicial cooperation, MOFA said Tuesday (May 30). Agriculture, healthcare, and the fight against climate change will also receive attention.

During his stay, Kofe will also visit the information and telecommunication sector in the hope of learning from Taiwan’s cable and Internet infrastructure how to build Tuvalu into a “digital nation,” MOFA said. His itinerary also includes meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano visited Taiwan last September, while Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) traveled to the island nation in February at the head of a trade delegation.