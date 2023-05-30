Fengjia Night Market McDonald's in central Taiwan closes doors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fengjia Night Market's well-known landmark "Fengjia McDonald's" in Taichung City officially turned off its lights at 8 p.m. on Monday night (May 29).

Hundreds of people poured into the store at 6 p.m. and counted down the closure together, reported UDN. This marked the 31-year-old classic landmark's curtain call as it faded into history.

McDonald's Fengjia branch is located on Fuxing Road, next to the Fengjia Night Market. It was the gathering point for many people before they headed into the night market.

Crowding around the stairwell to wait in line for the restroom was a common experience for many. There was a saying in Taichung that "When you see the Fengjia McDonald's, you know you have arrived at the Fengjia Night Market."

The Fengjia McDonald's first opened in 1992 and has operated continuously over the course of four decades. However, a few days ago, McDonald's Taiwan announced that the store would close for good at 8 p.m. on Monday and that a new location is being sought.

As soon as the news came out about the closure, many Taichung residents felt nostalgic and decided to make one last trip to the eatery on Monday night.



(Facebook, Fun Yes! photo)