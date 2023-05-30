Gunman fires 13 shots with 2 guns in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gunman allegedly fired 13 shots with two handguns on the streets of New Taipei early on Tuesday morning (May 30), but was quickly arrested by police.

Early Tuesday morning, 13 gunshots rang out in the Renyi Redevelopment Zone of New Taipei City's Sanchong District. Police were soon able to arrest the suspect, a 23-year-old man surnamed Tseng (曾).

According to a preliminary police investigation, Tseng had a history of committing fraud and was suspected of being involved in a debt dispute with another party. Tseng arrived at the Renyi Redevelopment Zone to talk about the debt, but he allegedly fired the shots after a disagreement.



Scene of the crime. (New Taipei City Police department photo)

Tseng allegedly fled the scene in the same car as two accomplices. Officers from the Sanchong Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department received a report that a shooting had occurred at the intersection of Yuanfu 2nd Street and Yuanxin 1st Street at 4 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, Tseng had fled. No injuries were reported.

Police then reviewed surveillance camera footage that showed Tseng driving away toward Taipei City. Officers tracked Tseng down and arrested him and seized two modified pistols.



Scene of the crime. (New Taipei City Police department photo)

Police are currently investigating the incident and determining the motive for the shooting, in addition to searching for the two accomplices, who are still at large. Authorities will summon the other party involved in the shooting to assist in clarifying the details of the case.



Handguns seized from Tseng. (New Taipei City Police Department photo)