Typhoon Mawar to come closest to Taiwan on Wednesday, Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Typhoon Mawar (瑪娃) is predicted by meteorologists to come closest to Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday (May 31-June 1) bringing rain to northern and eastern Taiwan through Friday (June 2).

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday (May 30), Mawar was 490 km east-southeast of Eluanbi, moving north-northwest at 7 kph. It had a 300 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.



Potential track area. (CWB image)

The CWB issued a sea warning for Typhoon Mawar at 8:30 p.m. on Monday (May 29). The warning area includes the Bashi Channel and the sea off the southeast of Taiwan. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are still underway for the female student who was swept away by waves in Lover’s Bay, in Yilan County.

On his Facebook page, WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) on Tuesday (May 30) said that level 13 Beaufort scale winds were reported on Orchid Island. Peng predicted that from Wednesday to Thursday, Mawar would come closest to Taiwan, about 380 to 400 km away from Hualien County.



Wind radii probability. (CWB image)

Peng said that at that stage Mawar may still be a moderate typhoon and its 300-km radius may enter the sea warning area. Central and southern Taiwan will not see significant rain and will be hot and sunny.

On Tuesday, the temperatures in the plains areas in the north will range between 24 and 31 C, 24 to 36 C in central Taiwan, 24 to 36 C in the south, and 22 to 33 C in the east.



(JTWC image)

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) in his daily report said European modeling shows that from Tuesday to Friday, Mawar will turn north in the Bashi Channel and slowly move northward. Wu warned of possible landslides and rockfalls in mountainous areas of northern and northeastern Taiwan due to heavy rainfall.

He also advised people in coastal areas to beware of strong winds and avoid seaside activities.



(JMA image)

On Friday, Wu said localized showers are still possible in the north and east. Wu said the latest model shows that from Saturday to Monday (June 3-5) Mawar will weaken, turn to the northeast, pass near the Ryukyu Islands, and head toward southern Japan.

From Saturday to Monday, Taiwan's weather will improve with partly cloudy to sunny skies seen across the country. During this time, there will still be a chance of localized showers in Hualien and Taitung and in mountainous areas in the afternoon.



(NOAA animated GIF)