Stroman pitches 1-hitter as Cubs beat major league-leading Rays 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched a one-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs beat the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Monday.

Stroman (5-4) dazzled in his fourth complete game and second shutout in nine major league seasons. His only other one shutout was against the Cubs during his 2014 rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He set a season high with 105 pitches and matched his high with eight strikeouts. The right-hander walked one in winning his third straight start and helping the Cubs bounce back from a weekend sweep by Cincinnati.

The only hit Stroman allowed was when Wander Franco delivered a clean single to left leading off the seventh. Stroman walked Brandon Lowe and got out of that jam by getting Randy Arozarena to fly out and Josh Lowe to ground into a double play.

The only other Rays runner to reach base was when Luke Raley was hit by a pitch leading off the third. Chicago pitched its sixth shutout of the season.

Stroman raised both arms and got a big ovation when he retired Franco on a grounder to first to end the game, just the third shutout against the Rays this year.

The Cubs got their run in the fourth when Seiya Suzuki led off with a single, took second on a wild throw by third baseman Taylor Walls and scored on Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly. That was all Chicago needed to come away with the win after getting outscored 25-10 in a three-game sweep by Cincinnati.

Rays rookie Taj Bradley (3-2) was a tough-luck loser in dropping his second straight start, allowing just one unearned run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old rookie right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: The Rays placed closer Pete Fairbanks (left hip inflammation) on the 15-day injured list. Manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks texted that he was feeling better than he did when he left the ballpark on Sunday, though he was still sore. He is scheduled for more tests on Tuesday. Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen during the Rays’ wild 11-10 win over the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers at home. But he left for the dugout after his hip locked up. Tampa Bay recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Triple-A Durham.

Cubs: RHP Codi Heuer (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to pitch an inning for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (8-0, 1.97 ERA) looks to increase his major league-leading win total, while Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.23) makes his second start since returning from a capsular tear in his right shoulder.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports