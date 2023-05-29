Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Mawar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for Typhoon Mawar (瑪娃) at 8:30 p.m. on Monday (May 29).

As of that time, the typhoon was 540 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost point of Eluanbi, moving north-northwest at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour (kph). It had a 300 km radius and was packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kph and gusts of up to 194 kph, the CWB reported.

The weather bureau estimates that Typhoon Mawar will come closest to Taiwan between Wednesday evening (May 31) and Thursday morning (June 1). The CWB advised the public to beware of heavy rain or torrential rain in mountainous areas of northern Taiwan and northeast Taiwan.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) predicted that Mawar will gradually turn northward on Tuesday (May 30) and accelerate northward starting on Wednesday. Huang forecast that the typhoon would head toward Japan and gradually weaken along the way.

Huang said that due to the influence of the typhoon's periphery from Tuesday to Thursday, there will likely be showers in the northeast and east, and some heavy rains will be likely in the north and southeast. Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms are probable in mountainous areas of southern Taiwan and other mountainous areas.

Starting on Friday (June 2), Huang forecast that Taiwan would still be affected by the periphery of Mawar, bringing brief showers to the north and northeast, while heavy rain is likely in mountainous areas of northern Taiwan.

Huang said that on Saturday and Sunday (June 3-4), localized showers are possible in the northern part of Taiwan and the eastern half of the country, while other areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies. There will also likely be localized thunderstorms in mountainous areas in the afternoon.

On Monday (June 5), Huang predicts that most of Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies, with only sporadic showers in the eastern half and short-term thunderstorms in the mountains in the afternoon.