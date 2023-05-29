Alexa
Public warned to avoid Taiwan forest recreation areas as typhoon nears

Forestry Bureau tells citizens to stay clear of mountain areas due to heavy rain, landslides

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/29 20:35
Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area. (Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Mawar approaches, Taiwan can expect heavy rain in northern, eastern, central, and southern mountainous areas from May 30 to June 3, per SETN.

To ensure the safety of tourists, the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area will close on Tuesday (May 30) at 4:00 p.m. and remain closed until Friday (June 2). The Forestry Bureau has jurisdiction over other recreational areas, and a decision about whether a park will close is dependent on the latest weather forecast.

Staff at forest recreation areas have launched anti-typhoon preparations, including clearing drainage facilities and checking backup power and food reserves. Doors and glass windows have also been fortified, and radio and other external communication systems have also been checked.

In addition, special contingency plans have been put in place in case the evacuation of personnel and machinery needs to be initiated.

For the latest information about the closing of various forest recreation areas under the management of the Forestry Bureau, please visit www.forest.gov.tw and www.recreation.gov.tw. Information is also available at the Forestry Bureau’s Facebook fan page.
