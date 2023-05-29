Opposition legislators call upon Taiwan government to enact 'Basic Traffic Safety Law'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Opposition legislators from the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and New Power Party (NPP) jointly held a press conference at the legislature on Monday (May 29) calling upon the government to speed up the enactment of a "Basic Traffic Safety Law."

“We killed 3,085 people in traffic accidents last year. In the first three months of this year alone, we even had an increase when compared to the same period last year," said KMT Legislator Yu Yu-lan (游毓蘭), per PTS.

Yu said that Taiwan's road traffic safety regulations contain too many deficiencies. For example, road construction regulations are unclear and often contain too many exceptions or measures specially adapted to local conditions.

“Last year, two-thirds of the counties and cities across the country fell into traffic hell. There are 16 counties and cities in total, and the death toll per 100,000 population is more than 10. Which county and city is the most serious? It’s Tainan City where the DPP is in power,” said TPP Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠).

Chiu said the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) was asked to promote the Basic Traffic Safety Law in 2022, but due to administrative delays and the current legislative session ending, a draft version of this law has yet to be sent to the Cabinet.

Therefore, Chiu said the MOTC is required to propose a countermeasure before the next legislative session in September and list it as an important bill for ruling and opposition parties to vote upon.